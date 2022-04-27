Mother's Day 2022 Brunch, Dinner: Reserve Now In Newport

NEWPORT, RI — Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, is still a few weeks away, but if you plan to treat your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in Newport as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Local restaurants in Newport have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business. Some are closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but here are some options:

If you're looking for something else, check OpenTable for restaurants in your area taking reservations for Mother's Day.



Several chain restaurants and other eateries are open for Mother's Day this year, and some are offering specials.

Below are a few options for restaurants with Rhode Island locations to get you started, featuring everything from casual to fine dining. As always, it's advisable to call ahead to make sure the restaurants in Newport are participating and to inquire about any COVID-19 restrictions or limitations.

The Capital Grille is accepting reservations for Mother's Day. The restaurant included a "polite notice" on its reservations page stating that "to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required." That excludes gym attire, sweatpants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, and exposed undergarments.

Cracker Barrel, located at 825 Centre of New England Blvd. in Coventry, offers free Mother's Day delivery on a choice of a pancake breakfast (includes bacon or sausage and a choice of hash brown casserole or fried apples) or Sunday Homestyle Chicken (includes two boneless breasts, a choice of two sides and buttermilk biscuits).

Olive Garden, located at31 Universal Blvd. in Warwick, offers family-style takeout meals for five that include ready-to-bake entrees and breadsticks with homemade alfredo or marinara dipping sauce, and a large house solid with the signature Italian dressing.

» Find more Mother's Day ideas on delish.com.



This article originally appeared on the Newport Patch