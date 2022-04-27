Mother's Day 2022 Brunch: Reserve Now In Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, OR — Mother's Day is a week from Sunday. That means, make your reservations for brunch or dinner now. With the world returning to a sense of normalcy, reservations are going to be tough.

Local restaurants in Lake Oswego have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business. Some are closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but here are some options:

If you’re looking for something else, check OpenTable for restaurants in your area taking reservations for Mother’s Day.

Several chain restaurants and other eateries are open for Mother’s Day this year, and some are offering specials.

Below are a few options to get you started, featuring everything from casual to fine dining. As always, it’s advisable to call ahead to make sure the restaurants in Portland are participating and to inquire about any COVID-19 restrictions or limitations.

Applebee’s is adding a $10 bonus card to the purchase of a $50 gift card for Mother’s Day and other special occasions, including graduations and Father’s Day.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian steakhouse is offering a ready-to-reheat Mother’s Day Celebration Package that feeds six and features a choice of fire-roasted meats, sides and dessert. Meals should be ordered at least 24 hours in advance and are available all day May 7, and until 10:30 a.m. May 8.

Morton’s, The Steakhouse is accepting reservations for Mother’s Day, and also will bring the meal to Mom in select locations.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering its prix fixe Mother’s Day meal, including a starter, entrée, side and dessert, from May 6-8.

This article originally appeared on the Lake Oswego Patch