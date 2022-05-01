Mother's Day 2022: KFC offering fried chicken floral arrangements for limited-time

Nothing says "Happy Mother's Day" like a fried chicken bouquet ... right?

KFC (YUM), known for its wacky marketing campaigns ranging from a fried chicken-scented firelog to a 3-foot-long chicken sandwich pillow, is celebrating mothers everywhere with a new collaboration alongside flower delivery brand Proflowers, appropriately dubbed the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet."

The new offering is a DIY fried chicken floral arrangement that's meant to accompany a KFC sides lovers meal. Customers who pre-order a sides lovers meal online or on the KFC mobile app between May 1 and May 3 will receive a promo code to redeem a free "buckquet" kit from Proflowers.

The kit includes 12 roses, a glass vase, a KFC vase applique, eight skewers (for the chicken) and a card, although the fried chicken must be purchased separately as it is not included in the kit, the company noted.

KFC & Proflower's "Kentucky Fried Buckquet' kit (Courtesy: KFC)

"A regular bouquet of flowers is a good gift for mom, but a sides lovers meal and a 'Kentucky Fried Buckquet' is a finger lickin' good way to take Mother's Day from a 10 to an 11," Nick Chavez, KFC U.S. CMO said in a press release.

"With three sides, four buttery biscuits and the unforgettable – truly – fried chicken and flower table decoration, everybody is sure to get something they like to eat, and mom is sure to smile," the executive continued.

The limited-time offering follows KFC's previous Mother's Day promotions, which included a KFC-inspired romance novella (2017), chicken-flavored chocolate truffles (2017), chickendale dancers (2019), among others.

KFC's latest Mother's Day promotion (Courtesy: KFC)

KFC says it sells nearly 400,000 buckets of fried chicken each Mother's Day, making it "one of the best sales days of the year" for the fast food giant. Mother's Day is also KFC's biggest day for online ordering and delivery.

YUM, the parent company of KFC, is set to report quarterly earnings next week. The fast food conglomerate, which also owns Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has continued to deliver solid results despite COVID-19 headwinds.

Same-store sales for the company rose 10% year-over-year in fiscal 2021 with all brands showing positive growth. KFC's same-store sales rose 11% for the year, driven by menu innovation and digital technology.

Earlier this year, the brand further expanded its menu by introducing Beyond Fried Chicken, its first plant-based protein offering and a new collaboration with plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat (BYND).

