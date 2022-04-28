Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner 2022: Newport Beach & Corona Del Mar

NEWPORT BEACH-CORONA DEL MAR, CA — Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8, and it's not too early to make reservations.

Bookings could may fill up quickly in Newport Beach and Corona Del Mar as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Check out a few selections below. And if you know of other O.C. neighborhood eateries offering mom-worthy deals, share with readers in the comments section.

And to all mothers, grandmas, stepmoms, foster moms and aunties, too, Happy Mother's Day from Patch!

----------

BALBOA BAY RESORT: Mother's Day brunch (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.) planned May 8 in Grand Ballroom & Terrace. Among highlights are eggs Florentine, crepe Suzette station, seafood display, sushi bar & live music. Tickets start at $110 for adults & $55 for children 12 & under. Valet parking included. 1221 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach. Bookings via Eventbrite.

----------

BILLY'S AT THE BEACH: Wine & dine Mom aloha-style with such island-inspired, brunch specials as Hawaiian French toast, crab Benedict, seafood tower and honey-glazed ham — all while enjoying waterfront views. Reservations & info. At 2751 West Coast Hwy., Newport Beach.



---------

EDDIE V'S: A special Mother's Day prix-fixe, three-course brunch menu planned May 8 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., with entree options of lobster quiche Florentine, roasted avocado with jumbo lump crab or steak and eggs. (Adults $55/children $16.) Mimosas, Bloody Marys & bellinis also available, along with a la carte menu. Location in Newport Beach. Reservations here.

---------

FARMHOUSE AT ROGER'S GARDENS: A seasonal frittata or French toast for brunch, along with all-day menu, can be ordered for Mother's Day dine-in or takeout. Signature cocktails & bottle of bubbles also offered. Info & booking details here. At 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road, Corona Del Mar.-----------

FLEMING'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE: Mother's Day special offered May 7-8, with three-course menu featuring salad, dessert and filet mignon paired with choice of crab-stuffed shrimp or lobster tail scampi. Dinner menu and children's three-course available all day. Also offered for pick-up or delivery. Restaurant in Newport Beach.



-----------

GELSON'S MARKETS: The supermarket is a one-stop Mother's Day shop, offering flower bouquets, chocolate-covered strawberries & takeout meals for reheating at home. Options include brunch menus with salmon, quiche Lorraine, vegetable quiche & crab cakes, plus sides of fruit, bread & pastries. Pre-orders due May 6 for pick-up May 7-8. Location in Newport Beach. Ordering links here.



-----------



SUSIECAKES: Bakeries are prepping variety of Mother's Day treats, including cupcakes, mini cupcakes topped with buttercream rosettes (24 hours notice needed) and Mother's Day cakes in vanilla, red velvet or carrot cake. Location in Newport Beach. Website & ordering details.

----------

--------

