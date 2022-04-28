Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner 2022: Laguna Niguel & Dana Point

LAGUNA NIGUEL-DANA POINT, CA — Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8, and it's not too early to make reservations or to-go plans.

Bookings could may fill up quickly in Laguna Niguel and Dana Point as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Check out a few selections below. And if you know of other neighborhood eateries offering mom-worthy deals, share with readers in the comments section.

And to all mothers, grandmas, stepmoms, foster moms and aunties, too, Happy Mother's Day from Patch!

AVILA'S EL RANCHITO: If your madre loves Mexican cuisine, this could be the place. Check out the to-go family packs or all day menu, including a variety of margaritas, plus guacamole, soups salads and such entrees as burritos, chimichangas, carne asada, quesadilla & more. Info here. At 27941 La Paz Road, Laguna Niguel.

CHART HOUSE: A three-course, prix-fixe dinner planned May 8 ($69 per person) with choice of soup or salad, dessert and entree options of prime rib, Macadamia-crusted mahi with peanut sauce, Moroccan mahi, fresh fish, surf & turf, Chilean sea bass, coconut shrimp, scallop & shrimp linguine or salmon. Reservations & menu details here. Location: 34442 Green Lantern, Dana Point.

CORNER BAKERY: On Saturday & Sunday, May 7-8, the matriarchs of your family will recieve complimentary bakery item with purchase of lunch or dinner entrée. Or surprise Mom with with breakfast in bed & order from an array of to-go breakfast items, including limited time offer of Blueberry Topped Pancakes. Website here. See locale in Laguna Niguel.



DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT: Mother's Day falls on a Sunday, and ... kids, 12 and under, eat free on Sundays with minimum $10 purchase at participating locations. One kids' meal per check. The offer is for dine-in, delivery and carryout orders. Use code KEFOLO at online checkout. Not valid with other coupons, offers, discounts or promos. See website here. Location listed here in Laguna Niguel.



EL TORITO: Enjoy all-you-can-eat Mother's Day brunch 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8, with ham & tri-tip carving station, build-your-own tacos, made-to-order omelets, $5 cadillac margs, Bloody Marys, micheladas, unlimited champagne & more. (NOTE ONE EXCEPTION: Marina del Rey restaurant offering four-course, prix-fixe brunch menu for $34.) Website here. Location in Dana Point.



GELSON'S MARKETS: The supermarket is a one-stop Mother's Day shop, offering flower bouquets, chocolate-covered strawberries & takeout meals for reheating at home. Options include brunch menus with salmon, quiche Lorraine, vegetable quiche & crab cakes, plus sides of fruit, bread & pastries. Pre-orders due May 6 for pick-up May 7-8. Location in Dana Point. Ordering links here.



HARPOON HENRY'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT: For seafood-loving mamas, dine with waterfront views indoors or on the patio. Lunch & dinner service includes such specialties as clam chowder, calamari steak, salmon, shrimp Louie, cioppino, mahi-mahi and lobster, plus burgers & salads. Reservations here. At 34555 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.

MANGIA BENE CUCINA: Dine in or order takeout with such dishes as surf & turf, with steak & prawns, lobster ravioli, calamari salad, lasagna alforno, linguini & clams, polla marsala & salmon. ther's a kid's menu, too. Website & ordering links here. At 27281 La Paz Road, Laguna Niguel.

RITZ-CARLTON LAGUNA NIGUEL: A decadent, Mother's Day brunch planned Sunday, May 8 (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.), featuring caviar bar, salads, salmon, Mediterranean chicken, sushi, Belgian waffles & desserts, plus ice cream sundae bar. $225 per adult/$112.50 per child 3-9. Reservations via Tock. Location: 1 Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point.

SUSIECAKES: Bakeries are prepping variety of Mother's Day treats, including cupcakes, mini cupcakes topped with buttercream rosettes (24 hours notice needed) and Mother's Day cakes in vanilla, red velvet or carrot cake. Location in Laguna Niguel. Website & ordering details.

