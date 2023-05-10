Mother's Day shouldn't be spent grieving sons and daughters lost to gun violence | Norment

Hardly a day goes by when we don’t hear of another mass shooting in the U.S.

Children being killed at school in Nashville. A family being shot by a neighbor in Texas. People being shot in a medical building in Atlanta. Parents and children being killed while weekend shopping at a Texas mall.

These are among the most recent mass ­shootings that have plagued our nation, disrupted our communities and caused mothers and families to mourn.

So far this year, some 202 mass shootings have occurred. That amounts to one mass shooting every 15 hours.

Another day, another mass shooting, another tragedy that leaves mothers mourning the loss of their children of all ages. With Mother’s Day approaching, I can’t help but feel for all the grieving mothers who have lost children to gun violence in recent years.

Though people are weary of the ongoing violence, they are hardly shocked except when it directly impacts them. Increasingly, people simply struggle to pull themselves together, grieve for their loved ones, and carry on with their lives amid fear and speculation as to who, when and where it might happen again.

Condolences and the hollow “our thoughts are with you” from politicians now seem devoid of meaning and sincerity, for these expressions are followed by fruitless discussions on why we should or should not have more reasonable gun laws.

Felicia Martinez, mother of Xavier Lopez who was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, tries to hold back tears after speaking at a news conference at the Texas Capitol with Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Gutierrez says he is filing legislation in the wake of Texas' rising gun violence. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

It is tiring, it is frustrating, it is mind-boggling.

The shootings just continue, with the United States topping the list of developed countries with gun deaths and guns. It is estimated that there are some 466 million guns in circulation in the U.S. and more than 120 firearms per 100 U.S. residents.

Yet, Republican politicians, despite what their constituents want, refuse to even consider laws that have proven to reduce gun violence. Since recent mass shootings in his state, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said there will be no changes to gun laws. He blames mental health issues for the deadly rampages, not guns. Yet, Texas, Tennessee and other Republican-controlled states make it possible for mentally ill people to purchase guns.

Story continues

Yes, in Tennessee and some other states, it is easier to purchase a gun than to vote or get a driver’s license.

In the mass shooting over the weekend, a 33-year-old man opened fire with an assault weapon at the Allen Premium Outlets mall near Dallas, killing eight people, including children. Seven other people were injured. A 3-year-old boy was killed alongside his parents. Second and fourth grade siblings also were among the dead; their mother was in critical condition. She will have to endure recovering from her wounds while wondering if she could have protected her children, questioning why her life was spared rather than her precious babies.

The assailant, who was killed by police, was discharged from the military after three months due to mental health concerns. Turns out he was a rightwing extremist and Nazi sympathizer who had a history of racism and threatening people. In addition to an assault weapon, he carried a handgun with him; additional weapons and ammunition were found in his car.

An individual with such a sordid history should not have been able purchase weapons with no questions asked.

What will our politicians do?

President Joe Biden asked Congress to send him a bill that bans assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, enacts background checks, requires safe storage of guns, and ends immunity for gun manufacturers. “I will sign it immediately,” he said. This is not his first appeal to Congress for help and support on laws that would regulate guns and save the nation from this assault from deadly weapons. Republicans that control the House of Representatives won’t budge.

Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has proposed legislation that would give authorities the right to remove weapons from people who are a threat to themselves and to others. It is uncertain if the state legislature will support such a bill, for immediately after Lee released an executive order suggesting such, state leaders called for an unexpected recess. The governor has also called a special session on gun legislation on Aug 21.

Covenant School student Alex Eissinger-Hansen holds her mother's leg during a demonstration for gun safety and common sense gun laws Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. People locked arms and held hands as they formed a three-mile human chain from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to the Tennessee State Capitol.

Such a “red flag” law might have prevented the March shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, where three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed. The assailant had purchased multiple weapons despite being treated for a mental disorder.

That also appears to be the case with the young man who fired an assault style rifle into Fox 13 Memphis studios last week. After the 26-year-old former security guard barricaded himself in a nearby restaurant’s bathroom, his parents stood with Memphis police crisis negotiators as they worked to get him to surrender. His family revealed that he had been getting treatment for mental illness since he was 16.

The 24-year-old man who killed one person and injured four others in Atlanta last week was at a doctor’s office to get treatment when he started shooting. The sister of that gunman said he was “not mentally stable” and was at the medical facility with his mother–yes, his mother–“to get help,” though it is not known why he fired a gun in the waiting room. His mother was not hurt.

Mental instability is a major factor in mass shootings, and that’s why it is imperative that mentally impaired individuals should be prevented from legally buying and possessing guns. It’s hard to imagine that a person of sound mind would just randomly shoot people, including children.

Without a doubt, the man in Texas who shot his neighbors had mental issues. He was asked not to fire his assault weapon in his yard late at night because the noise was waking up the neighbor’s baby. But why was the man randomly firing an assault weapon during the day or at night? Those are not the actions of a mentally healthy individual. That neighbor mother was killed along with her 8-year-old son.

Another mother and child dead due to gun violence, another mother and child mourned.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Mother's Day shouldn't be a day of mourning

A girl holds her mother’s hand as they walk to the makeshift memorial at the entrance to the Covenant School Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Three children and three school staff members were killed by a former student in Monday’s mass shooting.

In this country, gun violence is the No. 1 killer of our children and teens, whether they are in school, at the mall, or romping at the playground. With appropriate gun regulations, we can reduce gun deaths and protect our children. Teens should not be able to legally purchase and carry assault weapons.

Our politicians have made a conscious choice that ongoing shootings of our children and others is acceptable. That is their preference rather than to stand up to the booming gun industry and the extreme right.

While other countries also have mentally ill residents, only in America do we make a wealth of guns available to criminals and those who have mental problems.

As we approach Mother’s Day, let’s keep in mind the many mothers who are losing children every single day to gun violence. Politicians should reassess their stands on gun control, as more and more mothers live in fear and with a sense of loss as our nation continues to be the outlier when it comes to gun ownership, mass shootings and almost non-existent gun laws.

Lynn Norment, a columnist for The Commercial Appeal, is a former editor for Ebony Magazine.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Countless mass shootings turns Mother's Day into a time to mourn