Mother's Day sneak up on you? These 12 L.A. flower shops are happy to bail you out

Flowers on the fly. (Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

If you're reading this, you might be a little ... stressed.

I know that you absolutely did not forget that Mother's Day is this Sunday. You totally meant to pre-order a spectacular bouquet of carnations, maybe some lilies or even roses to let the mothers in your life know you've been thinking of them. Because you have been thinking of them, especially after a year when being a mother was more difficult, isolating and lonely than ever.

But time also passes weirdly right now and this week, understandably, sneaked up on you.

Well, you're in luck. Several floral studios around the Los Angeles area are still accepting last-minute orders for Mother's Day, while supplies last. If you really want to save yourself a bit of headache, try scheduling delivery for Friday or Saturday, or picking up the flowers locally.

Here are 12 flower shops where you can still order (and pick up) flower arrangements:

Bloom & Plume

Cost: Arrangements are $50 or $100



Order by: Thursday



Address: 1638-40 W Temple St. Los Angeles, CA 90026



Phone number: (213) 908-5808



Website: bloom-and-plume-mothers-day.square.site/



Delivery: N/A



Pickup options: In-store pickup available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday

Order a Mother's Day hand-tied bouquet of lilacs, mums and roses or eucalyptus, thistle, ming fern and roses from Maurice Harris' Bloom & Plume. Grab a coffee while you're there and tell your mom Harris also created floral arrangements for Beyoncé's "Black Is King."

Under New MGMT

Cost: Prices start at $55



Order by: Thursday (or until it sells out again) for delivery on Sunday



Address: N/A



Phone number: N/A



Website: undernewmgmt.co/mama-i-love-you



Delivery: Available within a roughly 25 mile radius of Los Angeles, including Long Beach and parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys; flat rate of $15



Pickup options: Available after 10 a.m. Sunday at the shop's Rose Hills studio (address available upon request)

Alex Floro's Under New MGMT opened in July 2019 with a mission of making the floral design space more inclusive. Known for extravagant, often bedazzled arrangements — including a Mother's Day collaboration with a local dispensary that features a cannabis stem — these flowers are perfect for the quirky, artsy mom in your life.

Floral designer Alex Floro, the owner of Under New Mgmt. (Jessica Pomerantz a.k.a. @jessicapomerantz)

Empty Vase

Cost: $250 minimum for Mother's Day arrangements



Order by: ASAP



Address: 9033 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90069



Phone number: (310) 278-1988



Website: emptyvase.com/



Delivery: The greater Los Angeles area, cost starts at $15 for local delivery



Pickup options: Available during open hours, including Sunday from 9-5

This West Hollywood-based luxury floral studio is accepting orders until it's sold out, which could happen later this week.

Lenita by Grita

Cost: Mother's Day bouquets cost $47, $67 or $87



Order by: ASAP



Address: N/A



Phone number: N/A



Website: lenitabygrita.com/mom



Delivery: Available within most of Los Angeles County, local delivery is $20 and available from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday



Pickup options: Pre-orders are available for pickup Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at ROW DTLA (777 Alameda St. Los Angeles, 90021) and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Zinc Cafe (580 Mateo St. Los Angeles, 90013)

The Lenita by Grita flower truck honors motherhood all year round. Florist Nemuel DePaula named the truck after his mother and uses her photos in his advertising.

Nemuel DePaula of Lenita by Grita. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Isa Isa

Cost: Bouquets cost $45



Order by: Wednesday, May 5



Address: N/A



Phone number: N/A



Website: isafloral.com/



Delivery: Los Angeles County, cost starts at $30 and same day is not available.



Pickup options: Pick up available at Moon Juice's locations in Silver Lake, Venice and Hollywood

Sophia Moreno-Bunge has been selling floral designs made out of seasonal and local materials from her Los Angeles studio — named after her two grandmothers, Isabel and Isabel — since 2014.

Sonny Alexander Flowers

Cost: Minimum of $20 for pickup orders and $75+ fees for delivery



Order by: ASAP



Address: 9330 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90035



Phone number: (310) 777-0356



Website: sonnyalexanderflorists.com/



Delivery: Beverly Hills, West Los Angeles and surrounding areas, fee varies depending on location



Pickup options: Pickup available during business hours — the shop closes at 6 p.m. on Sunday

Each arrangement is a custom design at this nearly 100-year-old, family-owned flower shop in the Pico-Robertson area.

Flowerboy Project

Cost: Online orders start at $75, in-store items are priced by the stem



Order by: Accepting online orders until noon Saturday



Address: 824 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, CA 90291



Phone number: (310) 452-3900



Website: flowerboyproject.com/



Delivery: Most of L.A., generally costs $15-35 depending on distance from the Venice storefront



Pickup options: Available in store during regular business hours, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends

This Venice-based floral studio also runs a coffee shop. Pick up a few carnations and a latte for mom, or take the family to make bouquets in-store.

Amore Dolce Flowers

Cost: Arrangements start at $40



Order by: Thursday for delivery



Address: 1004 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640



Phone number: N/A



Website: myamoreflowers.com/



Delivery: Montebello, Downey, Pico Rivera, East Los Angeles, Whittier, Monterey Park and Alhambra; delivery starts at $10



Pickup options: Pickup available in-store from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.





Check out Amore Dolce's arrangements on its website, Instagram page or on TikTok.

Gilly Flowers

Cost: Prices range from $100-$600



Order by: 2 p.m. Thursday



Address: 3936 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029



Phone number: (323) 953-2910



Website: gillyflowers.com/



Delivery: Available from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica, costs from $15-$50 based on distance



Pickup options: Pickup available in-store from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Gilly's also sells pre-made bouquets every day at the Silver Lake Erewhon.

The Hidden Garden

Cost: Mother's Day arrangements start at $100



Order by: ASAP — orders accepted until Mother's Day while supplies last



Address: 11054 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064



Phone number: (310) 575-6600



Website: hiddengardenflowers.com/



Delivery: Available in the greater Los Angeles area for $18-$35 depending on location



Pickup options: Pre-orders can be picked up in store through Saturday

Amy Marella has been creating floral arrangements at her West Los Angeles shop for more than 20 years. She also offers tutorials and tips on floral arrangement through her online program Bloom Academy.

Matriarch

Cost: Prices range from $65 to $425



Order by: ASAP — orders will be accepted until Saturday at midnight or until it sells out



Address: N/A



Phone number: (323) 543-5513



Website: matriarchla.com/



Delivery: Available within 50 miles of Matriarch's Eagle Rock studio, fees range from $15 to $45 depending on distance



Pickup options: Available in-store from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily but only for online orders

Kelsey Harper's Matriarch, a mom-owned business, specializes in designs inspired by the "nostalgic scents and visuals of places she's visited."

Mark's Garden

Cost: Prices start at $75



Order by: ASAP



Address: 13838 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423



Phone number: (818) 308-1836



Website: marksgarden.com/



Delivery: Malibu, Santa Monica, the Valley, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Century City, Culver City, Westwood, West Los Angeles, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Los Feliz, Echo Park, downtown L.A., Pasadena and surrounding areas; fees vary from $10.50 to $27.50 depending the area



Pickup options: Available in-store through Sunday

Mark's Garden has been a longtime fixture in the Hollywood flower scene. Consider it if you think your mom would get a kick out of sharing a floral designer with Oprah.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.