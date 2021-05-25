A mother's grief after sentencing in teen's murder

May 25—NIAGARA FALLS — John Bruso will never hug his mother again. He won't be there for his siblings either. Bruso. 18, died on Dec. 1 of last year, shot by Arion Darrell, also 18, who was sentenced Monday to 18 years in jail plus five years of supervised release.

No sentence is enough to ease the broken heart of Letitia Wilkesmore, his mother or Richard Felvus, his stepfather.

Wilkesmore said she and her fiance agreed to allow Darrell to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. "I just wanted a guarantee he would serve time," Wilkesmore said

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. presided over the sentencing.

"The judge said there isn't enough time," Wilkesmore said. "He is right. There isn't enough time but there is a little bit of weight lifted. It was hard, it was extremely hard, but I had to do it for John (be there in court Monday). I had to do it for his brothers.

"We should be planning his graduation party."

John was was supposed to graduate in June.

"My son had a future and a very bright one ... my son did not have a golden past but no kid does.

"The truth needs to be out there. It is two children's families gone, two families ripped apart because somebody put a gun in the hands of a child."

Wilkesmore's bears a fresh tattoo designed by John before his death, three roses above his signature.

"I never cried getting a tattoo until I was sitting in the chair," she said, pulling up her sleeve to show the art completed by Stephanie at Alchemy Tattoo in LaSalle.

She has that left, his pit bull Buster and a boatload of tears.

"We have four legs, fur and memories," Wilkesmore said.

Felvus works as a roofer. Wilkesmore, who trained as a combat nurse in the Army Reserves, said she has trouble doing much of anything anymore.

"Do you know how many times Rich and I look at each other and we don't know what to say," Wilkesmore said, "We don't know what to do."

At the time of John's death, he was staying elsewhere after a bit of a falling out. He was still tight with his mom.

"I was in contact with him every damn day," Wilkesmore said. "I said, 'Didn't you move out?' It was like he was down the hall, on the phone.

"He was planning on barber school and business school and man did he love to dance. Music was in his blood."

Bruso studied at Adele's School of Dance. "If you put music on he would dance. He could not sit still. He was always that way."

Besides his mother and stepfather, Bruso is survived by his siblings, Tren Bruso, Steven Grove and Nathaniel Wolcott Felvus.

"No words can describe it," Felvus said of the siblings losing their brother. "They are taking it as rough as we are, shutting everyone out and staying to themselves."

Wilkesmore starts to breakdown a bit as she discusses her loss and anger toward Darrell.

"On Dec. 1, he took an amazing young man from this world," Wilkesmore said, "a young man with dreams and a future."

What about

The gun?

Somewhere out there, the firearm Arion Darrell used to kill John Bruso remains unrecovered.

Police Chief John Faso said the city has a great relationship with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. They even have a detective assigned as a liaison.

"It's horrible," he said of the Bruso death. "It doesn't make any sense."

Last year, the Niagara Falls Police Department in cooperation with the Niagara County Sheriff's Department and the North Tonawanda and Lockport Police put together a Violent Crime Task Force.

In the first two weeks of existence, the task force took 36 firearms off the street.

As of late, the task force is changing some of its tactics in order to raise effectiveness. Faso, worked for years in narcotics.

"That's kind of where my heart is," he said. "It is focused deterrence. We see where the problem is and meet it head on."

Letitia Wilkemore sees a twofold problem.

"They need to get the guns off the street and they need to open things back up. Kids need to start being able to start doing something instead of being on the street. If we don't start going kids things to do things are never going to change."