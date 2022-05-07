Mothers who lost children advocate against gun violence ahead of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is often filled with flowers, quality time and smiles for some. However, for others, the holiday can be unbearable.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with mothers who lost their children about how they remember their children who were taken from them too soon.

Saturday afternoon, a group of mothers gathered to remember the children they have lost to gun violence.

The gathering was sponsored by Alternatives to Violence, a community group that tracks violence along the Beatties Ford Road corridor.

Jacquline Lewis, one of the main speakers, said she lost her son and grandson more than a year ago.

She said that most of the women who attended the event weren’t sure about how they were going to deal with Mother’s Day.

“We know we’re not going to get them off the street, but we need to stop this gun violence because we’re losing our children. Every day, we have mothers that...they don’t know what to do because they are getting phone calls that your child is dead. Last weekend we had three homicides in 48 hours. We got to make some changes,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she hopes that the community will take note of their suffering and decide to put a stop to the violence, so that no other family will have to go through what she is going through.

