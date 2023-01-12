Mother's sentence suspended in neglect case stemming from car exhaust

MUNCIE, Ind. — A mother whose children became seriously ill from exhaust fumes entering their family's vehicle has received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to neglect-of-dependent charges.

Brittany C.E. Rogers, 27, was arrested last Feb. 4 after her two children, ages 8 and 2, were left in their family's car, with its engine running, while Rogers and their father went into the Walmart store, at 4801 W. Clara Lane, for about 30 minutes.

Exhaust fumes left the children "unconscious and completely unresponsive," according to an affidavit. They were taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Muncie Fire Department officials said the carbon monoxide level in the vehicle — considered dangerous at seven parts per million — measured at 500 parts per million.

Rogers reportedly told investigators she was aware the car was having exhaust-related issues, and that the vehicle's catalytic converter had been stolen.

After negotiating a deal with prosecutors, Rogers in recent days pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 3 felonies carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Delaware Circuit Court 5 Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. imposed a pair of six-year sentences, both of which were suspended.

Rogers — listed in court documents at addresses both in Oklahoma and rural Muncie — also received a suspended one-year sentence for a theft conviction.

Rogers and the children's father — Antonio Kendrell Davis, 42 — stole merchandize while in the store, police said.

In August, a Circuit Court 5 jury found Davis not guilty of neglect charges. He was convicted of the theft count.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Mother draws suspended sentence in neglect case stemming from car exhaust