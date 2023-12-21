Mothers of slain children in Detroit rally for justice, urge community to 'speak up'

The red on their sweatshirts represents the blood of their slain children.

The gray symbolizes loss of life, but eternal spirit, said DeLisa Glaspie. "Our children's legacies will be everlasting," she said in front of Detroit Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

From left to right: Linda Jones, Tabitha Nahabedian, DeLisa Glaspie, and Alisa Sanders speak in front of friends and family during an event outside the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Her son, Khalil Allen, was shot and killed in July, weeks before heading off to college. His killer, or killers, haven't been caught.

The black represents the disproportionate number of Black children killed.

“Black, gray, red. That's mothers keeping boots on the ground," said Glaspie, who joined two other mothers to form a new organization — Mothers Keeping Boots on the Ground — to highlight their children's cases and others, and to demand change.

They gathered outside police headquarters Wednesday wearing black cargo pants, lace-up combat boots and their black, red and gray hoodies — the dates their children were killed written on the back — to call on Detroiters and police to help them find justice.

Shushanna Shakur holds a large envelope with the name Khalil Allen written on it during an event outside the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Allen was killed on July 12 of this year, and his murder remains unsolved.

"We need the community. Mom's can't do this by ourselves," Glaspie said. "Let's go.

"We're going to keep sending pictures, we going to keep sending messages, we're going to do everything we can do as mothers to make sure our cases don't become closed cases, cold cases."

They pleaded for the community to speak up — the pain in their voices amplified by megaphones.

"We're looking for justice for our children, all children," said Alisa Sanders, the mother of Derrell "BaeBae" Rockette, who was killed in December 2022.

"Stop saying this is snitching. Speak up. That's the only way we're going to be able to get justice."

Marilyn Pardee sheds a tear as she stands behind Alisa Sanders, mother of Derrell Rockette, aka 'BaeBae,' killed on December 10 of last year, during an event held by mothers of cold case victims outside the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Rockette's murder remains unsolved.

The mothers acknowledged the work police pour into cases. They acknowledged there's a process.

But more can be done — like better communication and respect from detectives, said Sanders. Faster responses, too, Glaspie added. It took five months for a CrimeStoppers flyer for her son's case to be made.

But the pressure these mothers have put on the police department has already created some changes, they said. They've been in conversation with high-ranking officials on policy changes, and a task force will work their children's cases.

"I believe in that program, and I believe they're going to get it done," said Tabitha Nahabedian, the mother of Hayden Davis, a transgender woman who was killed in July 2022.

"I would like them to get it done for not just us mothers, but all the mothers, because it's mothers before us, its mothers coming after us," she said.

There's power in numbers, Glaspie, Sanders, and Nahabedian agreed.

That’s when someone came down from inside police headquarters to let the mothers know that Detroit Police Chief James White wanted to speak with them.

And as they walked inside, the detective on Davis’ case was waiting for Nahabedian, bearing flowers and an update.

Tabitha Nahabedian, left, stands next to Linda Jones outside the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Nahabedian and Jones both had loved ones killed and their murders remain unsolved.

Chief of police pressed on cold cases

Shortly before the mothers’ demonstration outside of Detroit Police Headquarters on Wednesday, White took questions from the media about the department's annual holiday toy drive hosted Wednesday.

Reporters didn’t ask the chief many questions about the toy drive.

Instead, on their minds were the Boots on the Ground mothers, and reporters pressed White on cold cases in the city.

Detroit police currently have a homicide clearance rate of 52% — meaning there’s statistically just above a 50-50 chance an arrest is made for each killing in the city.

White said that rate is strong, given the size of the department and the community it serves.

In 2022, the national average homicide clearance rate was 52%. Two years prior, the national average reached a historic low in 2020 — a particularly violent year — at a little below 50%. In Detroit that same year, the clearance rate was 42%.

Homicides in the city are on the decline, White said, down about 18% in 2023 compared to this time last year, according to Detroit police data.

White said the department has hired social workers to act as liaisons between police and crime victims' family members to help provide comfort and transparency, although he acknowledged grieving families are not satisfied until a case is closed.

“I would love to close all of them, and I would love to have no more of them,” White said, toys and neighborhood police officers surrounding him.

“Unfortunately, we’re not there.”

