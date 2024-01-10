Mothers still waiting for son’s birth certificate seven months later

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Two frustrated mothers in Midwest City said they have been waiting seven months for their son’s birth certificate.

“We’ve talked to other people who’ve had babies and they’re like, ‘Yeah, it took a while, like a month.’ Okay, it’ll be seven months,” said Amanda Spitz.

Connor Spitz’s life was a well thought out plan.

“From the very early on, we both knew we wanted a family,” said Tiffany Spitz, Amanda’s wife.

After their marriage in 2021, the two decided to start their family using reciprocal IVF. Amanda carried Tiffany’s egg.

“Even though he’s not genetically related to me, he is genetically her baby,” said Amanda. “When you ask ‘Who’s the mom?’ We’re both the mom.”

Baby Connor arrived in June.

In a statement to News 4, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) said, “It’s vitally important for all required forms to be filled out timely, completely and accurately, so we are able to issue a record being requested.”

However, Amanda and Tiffany said they had to modify the birth certificate at the hospital.

“In Oklahoma, it’s ‘mother’ and ‘father’ instead of ‘first’ and ‘second parent.’ So, as the carrying person, I was listed as the ‘mother.’ So, she’s listed in the ‘father’s position,'” said Amanda. “[Tiffany] has a maiden name, but there’s no ‘father’s maiden name’ on a birth certificate. I don’t have a maiden name since she took my name.”

The Spitzes believed a July email cleared up the confusion. In September, the state told the couple their case was forwarded to a special unit. Meanwhile, the Spitzes paid fees for the modification. In December, the state told the couple it was having imaging issues.

“At this point, it’s ridiculous,” said Amanda.

The Spitzes need Connor’s birth certificate for Tiffany’s insurance and the adoption process.

“At any time, if they wanted to take him off my insurance, they could legally, because I don’t have anything to say that he is mine,” said Tiffany.

“Oklahoma recognizes me as the mom, because I gave birth, even though we were married, it doesn’t recognize her as the second parent. So by adopting, we are both going to have the same legal rights and protections as his parents,” said Amanda.

The OSDH sent News 4 the following statement:

Unfortunately, considering the sensitive nature and legality of assigning a birth certificate, we are at a severe disadvantage in responding to media requests prompted by viewer complaints. In other words, we cannot share all the facts without violating individual privacy. The OSDH is able to confirm the issue has been resolved and we are working to expediate the record to the family. We encourage anyone who has concerns or questions that need to be escalated to contact the agency, Communications@health.ok.gov, so we can work with them personally to resolve any issues.

The Spitzes told News 4 they heard from OSDH officials, however, the message said the department received their payment and were waiting for an update.

“Could we please get our birth certificate? I think we’ve been very patient,” said Amanda.

