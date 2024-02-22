Mothers try to raise awareness after losing children to fentanyl

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several family members who have lost loved ones due to fentanyl are advocating and trying to raise awareness of the dangers.

It’s one of the most pressing issues facing law enforcement agencies nationwide.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, from January to June 2022 more than 3,000 people died from fentanyl. St. Petersburg was the city with the most fentanyl deaths in Florida with 374, Tampa was fourth with 267.

A documentary crew has spent a few days in the Tampa Bay area to hear stories from residents who know the experience of losing a loved one to fentanyl firsthand.

News Channel 8 was able to speak to several mothers who lost their children. Their mission now is to keep other families from going through the same pain that they did.

Heidi Kettles, Photo Courtesy: Julie Kettles

Zachary Willis, Photo Courtesy: Rhonda Willis

Dylan Plakstis, Photo Courtesy: Tammy Plakstis

Heidi Kettles was 27.

Zachary Willis was 27.

Dylan Plakstis was 29.

These are just three lives taken from fentanyl.

“Toxicology came back with the Oxy with the Fentanyl and he had enough Fentanyl in his system to kill 20 people,” said Rhonda Willis, who lost her son, Zachary in 2022.

“In the middle of the night she died, and it was fentanyl and cocaine,” said Julie Kettles, who lost her daughter in 2020.

“They Narcan’d him three times and they were able to get a heartbeat, but he ended up being brain dead,” said Tammy Plakstis, who lost her son in 2020.

Different stories, all with the same outcome. Grieving mothers getting a phone call that their child had died.

“To know that I can never hug him again, or hold him again, or tell him I love him, or hear his voice. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” Willis said.

All of these mothers are fighting to make a difference.

“My sorrow, my pain will never be over,” Kettles said. “Has it eased some? Yes. I also lead a grief support group, so by helping others and having that calling to do that, it helps me.”

“The more awareness that we can get out, then the more lives that can be saved. The goal is to not have other parents go through what I have experienced, it is a very rough road,” Willis said.

They put up billboards, speak at public events, run different groups and share their children’s stories every day.

“Now we have our own billboard group that we’re doing through Rachel’s Angels and we’re giving out Narcan in the streets,” Plakstis said.

They said their pain will never be over, but they see more and more lives being taken, and have to do something.

“If this whole raising awareness can just save one, just one life, then my son did not have to die for nothing,” Willis said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, there are several resources available to you:

