What Is Motherson Sumi Systems's (NSE:MOTHERSUMI) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see Motherson Sumi Systems (NSE:MOTHERSUMI) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 40% share price pop in the last month. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 18% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Motherson Sumi Systems's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 28.29 that there is some investor optimism about Motherson Sumi Systems. As you can see below, Motherson Sumi Systems has a higher P/E than the average company (14.5) in the auto components industry.

That means that the market expects Motherson Sumi Systems will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Motherson Sumi Systems shrunk earnings per share by 15% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 11%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Motherson Sumi Systems's P/E?

Motherson Sumi Systems has net debt worth 19% of its market capitalization. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Motherson Sumi Systems's P/E Ratio

Motherson Sumi Systems trades on a P/E ratio of 28.3, which is above its market average of 13.3. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Motherson Sumi Systems recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.2 to 28.3 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.