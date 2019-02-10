Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (NSE:MOTILALOFS) Insiders Have Been Selling

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (NSE:MOTILALOFS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer Shalibhadra Shah sold ₹45m worth of shares at a price of ₹1,113 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is ₹612. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 152.03k shares for a total of ₹122m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Motilal Oswal Financial Services than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹804, on average. We are not joyful about insider selling. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is ₹612). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Specifically, insiders ditched ₹53m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Does Motilal Oswal Financial Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Motilal Oswal Financial Services insiders own 22% of the company, worth about ₹20b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Motilal Oswal Financial Services Insiders?