Motion: Attorney wants former Nexus executive freed from jail, claims rights violated

STAUNTON — A motion has been filed requesting that an order revoking Richard Moore's bond itself be revoked and he be released from jail, court records show, claiming his constitutional rights have been violated.

The former Nexus Services Inc. executive is battling criminal charges in three separate cases, both federal and state. He was arrested last weekend and jailed after reportedly failing to comply with the terms of a deferred disposition by not doing any litter pickup in an Augusta County perjury case, a task he'd agreed to. He was also accused of violating his bond in another county case by leaving the state.

Moore was jailed after the Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office filed sealed motions last week asking that he be arrested, found guilty of perjury and sentenced. Perjury carries up to 10 years in prison.

Moore is being at Middle River Regional Jail.

In September, Moore reached a plea deal in the county perjury case. Pleading no contest, he agreed to do 40 hours of litter pickup by Dec. 1 through the Augusta County Little Control program. Had he done that and stayed trouble-free for a year, the charge would have been dismissed in September 2024, per a plea agreement.

But after he repeatedly skipped litter pickup dates, Augusta County prosecutor Tim Martin filed a motion in the perjury case asking that Moore be found guilty and sentenced. Martin also took action in an Augusta County theft case where Moore and two others are charged. In the theft case, Moore is accused of violating his bond conditions by leaving the state nearly 30 times. Martin wants Moore's bond revoked in that case.

Following Moore's incarceration Saturday, defense attorney Terry Kilgore filed a motion claiming his client's 14th Amendment rights to due process and equal protection were violated, and argued that Moore notified Martin each time he left the state.

"Mr. Moore continued this practice until, Attorney Martin advised counsel that Richard E. Moore no longer needed to provide his travel updates," Kilgore's motion said. The defense attorney said he too told Moore he didn't need to notify counsel regarding his travel plans "in line with Attorney Martin's directive."

Kilgore also said the sealing of the motion was improper.

In his response, Martin noted Moore's bond hasn't been revoked "and it certainly has not been revoked without notice. He has been issued a capias."

Martin also made it clear his office never requested that Moore notify them of his travel plans because the conditions of his bond in the theft case clearly prevent him from leaving the state, he said. The prosecutor also took issue with the insinuation he told Kilgore that Moore no longer needed to notify him of any travel plans.

"Certainly Mr. Moore's attorney knows the Commonwealth cannot orally modify a binding order of the Court," Martin said in his response.

A hearing on the slew of motions filed within the past week or so in Moore's cases will be heard Friday morning in Augusta County Circuit Court.

