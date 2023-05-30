Motion for bond reduction denied

May 29—Timothy Paul Beason was seeking a reduction of bond in Criminal Court. He is facing two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony and criminal trespassing.

Beason was being held in jail in lieu of a $90,000 bond that he has been unable to make and during a recent court hearing,

Beason sought a reduction of a lower bond.

Assistant District Attorney Allison Null opposed the request, telling Criminal Court Judge Gary Mckenzie that the $90,000 bond was appropriate.

Beason is facing five felony charges, four which are alleged to have occurred while Beason was released on bond.

McKenzie noted that Beason could be facing ten years in prison on the charges and denied the request, moving the case to a May date.

In other court cases on the discussion docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—James Evans Vernon Sr., harassment, set for trial July 13.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, reckless endangerment, fifth offense driving under the influence and second offense driving on a revoked license, motion hearing set for Oct. 16 and trial set for Oct. 24.

—Robert Leo Howard IV, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and driving on a revoked license, motion hearing set for Oct. 3 and trial set for Nov. 1. Possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving on a revoked license, continued to Nov. 1 for tracking.

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, motion hearing set for Oct. 16 and trial set for Nov. 2.

—Diana Lynn Grosso, second-degree murder, set for trial Nov. 8.

Deadline docket

—Jacob Ryan Edmonds, evading arrest, continued to June 21.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to June 26.

—Steven Lamont Green, theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000 and possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Aug. 9.

—Noah Emanuel Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to May 26.

—Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, sixth offense driving under the influence per se (blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher), continued to June 21.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of meth with intent, state to drop charge.

—Jose Luis Rodriguez, aggravated burglary, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

Probation violations

—Gina Lee Gentry, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, judicial diversion status lost, to serve 90 days at 75% in jail after which probation will be completed.

