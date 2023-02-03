Motion to continue federal murder trial granted

Feb. 2—A federal judge granted a request to continue a trial against a woman accused of beheading a McAlester man "to facilitate resolution" of the case.

The approval was made after attorneys representing Crystal Haworth filed the motion to continue pre-trial deadlines so attorneys can "focus on the proposed resolution and conserving resources."

Haworth was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in May 2021 with murder in Indian Country for the July 2020 death of 57-year-old Leonard Brokeshoulder.

Brokeshoulder was found dead at a McAlester home in July 2020 after Haworth appeared at the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office covered in blood and told jail staff that there was an injured man at a residence on the 600 block of West Polk Avenue.

Attorneys for Haworth previously filed a notice of insanity defense in the case with Haworth ordered to undergo a mental health examination.

Records show the exam was completed in September 2022 with the findings sealed by a federal judge.

Attorneys for Haworth said prosecutors did not have an objection for the trial to be continued.

"Proceeding with the current deadlines would prejudice Ms. Haworth by rushing an important decision," the motion states.

A federal judge set the new deadline of March 10 for a plea deal to be filed in the case prior to the March 27 trial start date.

An affidavit filed in the case states Brokeshoulder suffered numerous stab wounds to the torso and face along with a cut to his neck which nearly decapitated him along with numerous stab wounds to the upper part of his body.

The affidavit states during an interview with investigators, Haworth admitted to killing Brokeshoulder and stated "numerous times" she tried to cut off the man's head.

The woman said she was living with Brokeshoulder "for the past few months" and was engaged to him, with her plan to marry him and "kill him and take all of his property," the affidavit states.