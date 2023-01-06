Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault

Jan. 5—LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday.

John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland's attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Rexford said that he has been unable to find a police report for the 2017 incident and would like the state to inquire of Hibbard so the defense can have the full facts. He said the Portsmouth incident is either evidence of Holland's prior bad acts or of Hibbard having a history of lying.

Rexford said Hibbard was drunk in the Portsmouth incident and was charged with disorderly conduct for her behavior at the hospital. He said on Aug. 7, 2021 in Lima, Hibbard waited outside Holland's home where he was with a girlfriend to beat the two up.

Rexford said after police were called, Hibbard told them that Holland had beat and choked her in 2017. He said about two hours after the police left, Hibbard was in the hospital accusing his client of the same type of assault. Rexford said he'd like the state to get more information on the Portsmouth incident and provide a police report to back it up, as Hibbard could mention it in testimony during the trial.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines said the state does not believe the 2017 incident is relevant to the current case and that domestic violence victims often cover for their abusers.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said she would not ask the state to ask Hibbard a question to report back to the defense.

Thines placed a plea offer to resolve the case on the record. It would dismiss the kidnapping charges and have Holland plead guilty to the felonious assault charge, which carries a presumption of prison time.

If Holland does not accept the deal, which is available until Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m., he will go to trial on Jan. 23.