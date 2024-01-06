Motion to dismiss MP Bezuhla from national security committee registered with parliament

A resolution to recall MP Mariana Bezuhla, a member of the ruling Servant of the People party, from the deputy head position of the parliamentary Committee on National Security was registered in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, on Jan. 6.

The document was submitted by representatives of the National Security Committee.

The next step will see a review by the Rules of Procedure Committee, who are likely to recommend that the Rada decide the issue via a floor vote, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a an MP from the opposition Holos party, said on Telegram on Jan. 6.

If the resolution garners 226 or more votes, Bezuhla will be removed from the deputy head position. The vote on this resolution could take place between Jan. 10 and 12, said Zheleznyak.

Bezuhla will, however, retain her position as a committee member — simply not as a deputy head.

The resolution's text mirrors the one used to dismiss pro-Russian MP Nestor Shufrych, currently in custody on suspicion of treason, from the head position of the Freedom of Speech Committee, Zheleznyak said.

"To recall Mariana Bezuhla from the position of deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence as a result of circumstances that make it impossible for her to fulfill her duties," the text of the resolution reads.

The specifics of these circumstances that "make it impossible for her to fulfill her duties," are not outlined in the resolution, Zheleznyak noted.

Earlier, a source told NV said that Bezuhla had been recalled from her position in the Committee. This information was then confirmed by the MPs and Bezuhla herself.

In response to her possible dismissal, Bezuhla took to social media to declare that “[the resolution to dismiss] was done as insidiously as possible," because, according to her, the head of the committee, Oleksandr Zavitnevich, also a Servant of the People MP, put the decision to a vote to the other committee members only after Bezuhla informed him that she would be late to a committee meeting.

One possible motive for Bezuhla’s dismissal may be her statement that Ukraine’s military leadership “must go” due to the absence of a “clear plan for 2024.” The statement triggered a public outcry, leading to suggestions from MPs that she be dismissed from her committee position.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine