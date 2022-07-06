Motion filed for new Dabate trial

Jul. 6—The lawyer for Richard Dabate, who was convicted of murdering his wife Connie Dabate at their Ellington home in 2015, has filed a motion to vacate his client's conviction and hold a new trial.

The motion was filed June 30 by Trent LaLima and argues that due to several errors by the court, and improper conduct by the prosecutor, Dabate did not receive a fair trial.

Dabate, 45, was found guilty of murder on May 10, after a jury heard 5 weeks of evidence and deliberated for a few hours.

LaLima's motion focuses on what he says were improper questions and statements made by prosecutor Matthew Gedansky during his cross-examination of Dabate and during his closing arguments.

In one instance, Gedansky asked Dabate if it was true that his children were doing well these days because Connie's family was raising them. LaLima objected to the question and it was sustained by the judge, but he argues "that is an emotional bell that cannot be unrung, even with the sustained objection".

In another question, Gedansky suggested that Dabate had planned to kill his wife during a trip to Vermont, which wasn't supported by any evidence presented during the trial, the motion states.

"This mere questioning would color the defendant's character in the minds of the jurors..." LaLima said.

LaLima wrote that Gedansky also questioned Dabate about other topics that weren't part of the evidence, or that the judge had ruled couldn't be admitted into evidence, such as Dabate having an alcohol problem.

Then, in his closing arguments, Gedansky made comments to the jury implying that Dabate didn't have respect for them and chose them for negative reasons, such as being "lazy" or "gullible," LaLima wrote.

"This would turn the jury against the defendant for reasons entirely unrelated to the facts of the case," he wrote.

"These were turning points in the trial, and the state's impropriety occurred over and over again over this relatively short but crucial time period," LaLima said.

Story continues

LaLima is arguing that the court also made errors in the case, including by allowing the jury to hear evidence from an interview that Dabate had with state police detectives the day his wife was killed. LaLima had tried to prevent any part of the interview from being admitted into the trial, but most of it was allowed and a recording was played for the jury.

As in previous arguments on the subject, LaLima is arguing once again that Dabate was in custody during the interview and should have been read his Miranda rights.

LaLima acknowledges troopers told Dabate he wasn't under arrest and was free to leave, but argues that Dabate physically couldn't leave.

"The only way for the defendant to actually end the interrogation without risking his medical treatment would be to ask the detectives to leave — he was never advised of this right," LaLima said.

He continued by saying that it is a twist of the laws regarding police custody to determine that "a medical patient being forced to leave medical care against medical advice still constitutes being 'free to leave".

LaLima is also arguing that the court erred in allowing the jury to hear about evidence from Connie Dabate's Fitbit device. Data from the device showed that Connie was alive and moving around past the time when Dabate said an intruder had shot and killed her in the basement of the couple's home.

"A Fitbit measures movement for the purpose of tracking fitness routines and health goals; it was not made, nor was it calibrated to any degree of scientific certainty to be used in court to track exact step counts and timestamps to prove when a homicide occurred," LaLima said.

"Without this evidence the state would have had considerable difficulty proving its theory (to the extent it did so)," the motion states.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.