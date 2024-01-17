Motion filed to dismiss charges against driver accused in deadly Clark Co. bus crash

Attorneys for a man accused of causing a deadly bus crash in Clark County have asked the court to dismiss charges.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is accused of causing a crash last August that killed one student and injured dozens.

He was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver accused in deadly Clark Co. bus crash indicted on charges

Joseph’s attorneys on Jan. 10 filed a motion asking the court to dismiss both of these charges.

The motion disputes claims that Joseph’s license was not valid.

Attorneys allege that Joseph had a valid license issued in Mexico where he resided before arriving in the United States.

“No evidence that Defendant’s license was invalid at the date of the accident has been supplied to defense but the State,” the motion states.

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.

We will continue to follow this story.