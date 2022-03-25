Motion filed to dismiss charges against former DA; state AG stands firm

Mar. 25—A motion filed Wednesday in Glynn County Superior Court calls for the dismissal of charges against former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, asserting no evidence exists that she interfered with the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery's murder on Feb. 23, 2020.

A Glynn County grand jury indicted Johnson on Sept. 2 of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and violating her oath of office.

The indictment stemmed from allegations that she interfered with the Glynn County Police Department's investigation on the afternoon of the murder. The indictment alleges she forwarded instructions to police investigators on the scene not to arrest Travis McMichael or his father, Greg McMichael, a retired former investigator with the Brunswick DA's office.

The McMichaels and co-defendant William "Roddie" Bryan have since been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the killing of Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man who was shot dead on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Kingsland attorney John J. Ossick's motion contends no evidence presented to a Glynn County grand jury in June indicates Johnson sent instructions to county police investigators Stephanie Oliver and Stephan Lowery not to arrest the McMichaels that day.

The motion requests the court dismiss the charge of interference with a law enforcement officer.

While the motion does not address the charge of violation of oath of office, it indicates that charge would warrant voiding by the dismissal of the interference charge.

"At no time did former District Attorney Johnson ever utter any direction, order, edict, instruction, request or any other communication, either directly or indirectly, that Travis McMichael or anyone else involved in the brutal slaying of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery not to be taken into custody at any time," Ossick's motion states.

Attorney General Chris Carr stands by the grand jury indictment, said Kara Richardson, communications director for his office. The public can soon expect a rebuttal from the AG's office to Ossick's motion, she said.

"The defendant was indicted by a Glynn County grand jury on Sept. 2, 2021," Richardson said Thursday in a statement to The News. "We will file a written response opposing the defendant's motion, and we look forward to presenting our case in court."

Johnson had served as Brunswick DA for 10 years. She lost a bid for re-election in 2020 to Keith Higgins following a contentious race driven by controversy regarding her handling of the Arbery case.

Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun at close range on Holmes Road near Satilla Shores Drive the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, ending a five-minute chase in which Arbery ran through the streets while the McMichaels and Bryan pursued him in pickup trucks. Bryan used his cellphone to record the bloody conclusion, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice after it went viral within minutes of being leaked online in early May of 2020.

The county police department's investigation into the killing had stagnated for 2 1/2 months by that point. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents moved in May 5, arresting the McMichaels on murder charges two days later. GBI agents arrested Bryan on May 21.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder and other charges on Nov. 24, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse. Ultimately, it was the Cobb County DA's office that prosecuted the case.

A judge sentenced the three to life in state prison on Jan. 7. Further, Greg McMichael, 66, Travis McMichael, 36, and Bryan, 52, were convicted last month at the U.S. District Court in Brunswick of federal hate crimes that included false imprisonment and violating Arbery's right to use a public street because he was Black. All three men are White.

Johnson immediately recused herself the day of the murder, citing the elder McMichael's connection to her office. She reached out late that afternoon to Waycross DA George Barnhill.

AG Carr appointed the case to Barnhill in Johnson's stead. Carr later said he was unaware at the time that Johnson and Barnhill had already discussed the case between them. Barnhill's office met with county police the day after the killing, unofficially judging the incident as an act of self defense on the part of the McMichaels in the course of a citizen's arrest.

Barnhill was later removed from the case at the request of Arbery's family. Barnhill's son was an assistant attorney under DA Johnson. The case went from there to Hinesville DA Tom Durden before being assigned to the Cobb County DA after the McMichaels' arrests.

The grand jury's indictment accuses Johnson of thwarting Glynn County Police from making arrests the day of the murder. It further alleges she colluded to divert the case to DA Barnhill after recusing herself. In doing so, the grand jury asserts, Johnson failed "to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity."

Ossick's motion to dismiss the charges against Johnson offers clear support of the state's conviction of the three men for murder. But the motion indicates that county police officers on the scene, not Johnson, made the decision that day not to file charges.

"Rather," Ossick's motion states, "it was the consensus of all Glynn County Police officers involved that the killing was one of self defense."

A grand jury found otherwise last September, asserting that Johnson "did knowingly and willfully hinder Stephanie Oliver and Stephan Lowery, law enforcement officers with Glynn County Police Department, in the lawful discharge of their official duties by directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest, contrary to the law of said state, the good order, peace and dignity thereof."