Motion filed to reduce bond of Milton-Union custodian accused of sexually assaulting student

A motion has been filed to modify the bond of a Milton-Union custodian accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property.

The motion filed Wednesday asked the court to change Jerry North’s bond from a cash-only bond to an amount he “could reasonably secure” — such as a 10 percent bond.

His bond is currently set at $800,000, according to court records.

“Mr. North is sixty years old and a lifelong resident of Miami County. He has no criminal record. He poses no risk of flight and the current bond effectively amounts to a denial of bond as required by law,” the motion states.

North, 59, was charged last week with two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of intimidation, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Between the years of 2018 and 2021, North allegedly sexually assaulted a child between the age of 6 and 9 years old.

West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright confirmed the victim was a Milton-Union student. In a release, Wright said North’s arrest came after a complaint was filed with the police division “a few days prior. The complaint accused North had “inappropriate interactions with the child” after school hours and on school property.

The district addressed the charges in a statement posted to its website, saying they understand that the “allegations underlying such charges are generally distressing.” They said they’ve been “responsive and cooperative” in the investigation into North.

North, a custodian within the district, has been employed with Milton-Union Schools since June 2017. He’s since been placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to Superintendent Dr. Brad Ritchey.

North has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains booked in the Miami County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on May 11.



