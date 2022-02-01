Motion granted releasing convicted murderer's post-conviction attorney

Feb. 1—EBENSBURG — A Cambria County judge granted an attorney's request to submit a letter stating that a post trial motion does not have any merit and to remove himself as counsel.

In court proceedings Tuesday, attorney Timothy Burns told Judge Patrick Kiniry that he was appointed to represent William Amos Cramer, 30, for motions under the Post-Conviction Relief Act. Burns said that he had reviewed the case and would like to write a Turner-Findley letter — which is a statement that the Post-Conviction Relief Act petition has no merit — to submit to the court for review.

The Post-Conviction Relief Act allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial, or other relief, may be warranted.

Cramer, a native of the Uniontown area, was sentenced in November 2013 to life in prison without the chance of parole for the murder of 28-year-old Northern Cambria native William Sherry.

At the time of the murder, Cramer was in the Cambria County Prison awaiting a hearing for an assault incident while he was at SCI-Cresson.

Sherry, who had been lodged in the Cambria County Prison for failing to report to his parole officer and failing to pay costs and fines, was transferred from the general prison population to Cramer's cell in the Disciplinary Housing Unit on August 4, 2012.

Later that day, Cramer strangled Sherry to death.

After the murder, Cramer wrote a slur-filled note to a fellow inmate stating that he killed Sherry after he learned that Sherry, a white man, had fathered a child with a black woman, according to a 2014 opinion by a Superior Court of Pennsylvania judge who denied Cramer's appeal of his sentence.

Burns said that the incident had happened in August 2012, with Cramer being sentenced in November of 2013 and an appeal being filed shortly after. He said that the appeal was found to be without merit on Dec. 2, 2014.

After this time, the public defender's office withdrew as Cramer's counsel, Burns said.

Burns added that there is a one-year time frame to appeal the appellate court decision and that no appeals were filed in that time.

According to Burns, Cramer has a civil lawsuit due to the Department of Corrections allegedly discarding his case files, but said that the time frame of that incident would not have impacted his motions for Post-Conviction Relief.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribbler said that he agreed that there was no basis for the post-conviction relief as it was past the one year timeframe for an appeal.

Cramer is currently housed in SCI-Dallas.