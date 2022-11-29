Motion to move Aiden Fucci’s murder trial

Aiden Fucci’s defense team wants his trial moved out of St. Johns County.

A motion filed last week said “pretrial publicity has impaired the ability to secure fair and impartial jurors.”

It’s a common request in high-profile cases.

Fucci, 16, is accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in 2021.

Bailey’s body was found in the woods in Durbin Crossing with more than 100 stab wounds.

Fucci is being tried as an adult.

He has pleaded not guilty. A status conference on the case is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Fucci is set to go on trial in February.

