Motion picture pledges to give back to Ross County

CHILLICOTHE — Lights, camera, community action! A Chillicothe resident and her dog have been on a mission to bring awareness to an unspoken social epidemic that plagues over 10 million women and dogs in the United States each year.

Filmmaker Jessica Griesheimer has been working with the community to lay the groundwork for a feature-length drama film that is set to begin filming throughout Ross County in early spring of 2024 with a goal of offering a one-of-a-kind movie premiere experience to the community later in the year. The intention is to raise funds to break ground on the first pet-friendly domestic violence shelter to be created in Ross County.

“I created a movie based on my own experiences as a victim of domestic abuse who didn’t leave because I couldn’t bear the thought of leaving my dogs behind to deal with the aftermath. I survived and healed and found my purpose through using art that doesn’t just move people; it makes movements happen,” said Griesheimer.

Based on Griesheimer’s award-winning screenplay, Without Her is a story spoken from the heart of a dog who is living as a victim of domestic abuse alongside his owner. It tells the story of the torment and challenges that young women who become victims face and how it affects the support group around them. The film raises awareness of the struggles victims often experience, especially those who own pets they do not want to leave behind.

As a part of her mission to create a safer future for victims & their dogs, Griesheimer has joined up with Ross County Community Action to start making an impact within her community.

“It’s such a privilege to get the opportunity to collaborate with the leaders of Ross County Community Action on making the transition of their new domestic violence shelter toward pet-friendly housing. The most monumental movements start with one community; Chillicothe deserves to be at the forefront of this movement that inspires people in other communities to follow suit. Giving back to the city who has welcomed not only me, but countless other artists with open arms,” said Griesheimer.

Until the anticipated start of film production all throughout Chillicothe and Ross County, Griesheimer and her team have been working on bringing awareness to this project and how the community’s support before the cameras start rolling will not only greatly impact the level of quality that will go toward supporting turning a movie into a movement, but also help the victims in our community who need access to resources now as Griesheimer has pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds generated from the campaign to Ross County Community Action’s new domestic violence facility, Rose House.

