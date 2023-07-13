Motion to quash bindover denied in Kimball Camp criminal sexual conduct case

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara S. Lisznyai denied a motion by defense attorneys representing a former Kimball Camp employee charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

The failed motion sought to quash the 2B District Court’s decision to bind over the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge to circuit court for further proceedings.

Pinkowski is next scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 where Lisznyai will decide on a motion filed by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office seeking to amend the felony warrant information.

“We’re seeking to amend the (CSC) charge slightly,” said Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski. “It’s the same charge with a different subsection under the same statute. He’s currently charged as a person in a position of authority and using that authority to coerce the victim.”

Wisniewski said the other section the prosecutor’s office would like to amend to address is if the perpetrator is an employee or volunteer at a child care organization, which includes a children’s camp.

The victim — whose name is being withheld due to the age and nature of the alleged crimes — testified March 22 that she was working at the camp in Reading Township last summer as a counselor in training and that things between her and Pinkowski escalated between June and July.

That escalation led to inappropriate remarks and touching, she said.

Pinkowski — a graduate student at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health — was interning at Kimball Camp in 2022 as a health officer when the alleged crimes took place.

Kimball Camp issued a statement following his arrest stating that his internship abruptly ended when the incident was brought to their attention and that they notified the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services promptly, which launched a Michigan State Police investigation.

Pinkowski faces up to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections if he is convicted as charged.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Motion to quash bindover denied in Kimball Camp CSC case