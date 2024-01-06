Motion to quash granted in assault case

Jan. 6—A Pittsburg County man accused of ramming a Department of Wildlife boat in May 2023 had the charges related to the incident dismissed after a judge reviewed body camera footage and ruled there was no intent despite what law enforcement said during testimony.

Lawrence Turner, 68, of Eufaula, was charged in Pittsburg County District Court on May 30, 2023, with three felony counts of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three felony counts of child neglect, and felony operating a vessel while intoxicated.

Turner was accused on May 27, 2023, of getting in a confrontation with game wardens who were docked and checking another person's fishing license before he allegedly rammed the boat the game wardens were in while he was intoxicated with children onboard.

According to testimony during a preliminary hearing held in July 2023, State Game Warden Shane Fields said Lawrence yelled "you're in my slip" to the game wardens before he "revved" the boat's engine and approached the game warden's boat. Fields testified that he had to brace himself after the impact "by putting his hand on the outboard engine" and that all the events that happened was "on video."

A motion to quash filed by Lawrence's defense attorney, Brecken Wagner, states Fields was the only game warden to testify that day and that footage from the incident was not provided to the defense prior to the hearing.

Wagner wrote he obtained the footage after filing an open records request through the wildlife department and that attempts to obtain the footage from the prosecution were "not responded to."

The attorney claimed in the motion that after reviewing the footage, Fields testimony "was fabricated" and nowhere in the video does Turner yell to the game wardens, rev his boat, or show Fields having to brace himself.

"Warden fields fabricated three separate events that never happened in an effort to shed an accusatory light upon the defendant, that he knew, or should have known was false," Wagner wrote.

In response to the motion, Assistant District 18 District Attorney James Tillison argued that body worn cameras "will not provide a cinematic view of an encounter nor pick up boom microphone quality audio."

"Simply because a body worn camera doesn't record sights or sounds does not mean that they did not occur. That is what a jury is for," Tillison wrote.

Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills in his ruling wrote he reviewed the footage and fully considered the arguments from Wagner and Tillison.

"The court finds that there is no set of facts that a jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant acted with intent to do bodily harm," Mills wrote. "Further, the court finds that there is insufficient evidence to prove any one of the necessary elements of the offense for which the defendant is charged."

Mills ordered the three felony counts of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon were to be dismissed.

The motion to quash was denied for the charges of child neglect and operating a vessel while intoxicated.

Additional court hearings on the remaining charges against Lawrence were not available as of the time this article was being produced.