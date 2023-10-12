Motion for release of evidence in Jane Edmondson crash happening today

TechCrunch

CtrlS Datacenters, the India-headquartered data center giant, said Thursday it plans to invest $2 billion over the next six years to scale its operations and expand business, as the demand for data processing and cloud storage surges across major markets. The Hyderabad-based company said it will invest in technologies and strategies in areas such as advanced cooling, power management and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale data centers as a result of a massive surge in AI and cloud adoption. The company said its investment plan includes adding 350MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge data centers in India and some Southeast Asian markets.