Motions, attorney change delays homicide trial and hearing

Feb. 14—Two homicide cases — one set for trial Feb. 15 — were postponed last Thursday because of new motions in one and the need for more time tor the recently appointed attorney to meet with the other defendant.

John Michael Poss, 34, of the McMinnville-Smithville area, was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday in the shooting death of Austin Shane Paul Lewis, 30, Neverfail Rd., that occurred in September 2020.

Deputies conducting a welfare check found Lewis' body inside his home, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Victor Gernt represented Poss in a bond hearing but told the court he had a conflict in the case with previous interaction with one of the dozens of witnesses expected to be called for the trial.

Randy York was then appointed to represent Poss and the case was set for trial today. York filed a series of motions and the trial was postponed with a motion hearing date set for last Thursday.

Someone involved in the case, however, was exposed to COVID-19 and was under quarantined. The hearing was delayed until April 8.

Poss was set a new trial date of Sept. 20.

In the second case set for hearing last week, Thomas Mack Arnold, is facing trial for the September 2020 shooting death of Billy Ray Jones, 63, of Christian Rd. off Brewer Rd. Jones was found inside his mobile home dead from a single gunshot wound.

Arnold was represented by the Public Defender's Office originally but a conflict developed in that case and late last year Robert Marlow of Shelbyville was appointed to represent Arnold.

The hearing last week was set by Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie to ensure that Marlow does not have a conflict with representing Arnold and to hear what progress is being made in preparing a defense.

Marlow did not arrive to court in time for that report to be made and the Arnold case was continued to March 4 to make sure Marlow is the attorney of record and hear any motions that might be filed.

