Motions date set in Fields double homicide

May 24—Motions are scheduled to be heard in the double-homicide case against a Bledsoe County man charged with shooting a young Cumberland County mother to death and with beating a local man to death on Aug. 6.

John Patrick Fields, 48, of Nine Mile Crossroads W., Pikeville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a series of incidents occurring in March 2019.

Lowell Thomas (Chip) Simmons II, 47, Brewer Rd., was beaten to death and his body partially hidden in a burn pile off Critter Creek Rd.

Makayla Laray Manning, 23, also known as Kayla Woods, was found shot to death in the Vandever Rd. home she shared with others. Wounded in the shootings was the victim's husband, Joseph Manning, and Eleashea Alene "Critter" Curry, 42, Bee Hive Lane. Both have since recovered from their injuries.

Fields was arrested at the scene and later was indicted by the grand jury on the charges.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shut-down of in-person appearances has resulted in delays in criminal cases going forward. Now that restrictions have been eased, Criminal Court Judges Wesley Bray and Gary McKenzie have been pushing serious cases toward priority trials.

McKenzie set Aug. 6 for motions in the case to be heard. After that hearing, it is expected a second motion date or trial will be set.

Fields is being represented by Pikeville area attorney Sam Hudson.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com