Motions delay Wannyn homicide trial

Jul. 1—The trial of Billy Joe Wannyn, 50, of Sparta, charged in the death of gold buyer and seller Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel on Jan. 20, 2018, has been postponed again.

Jury selections were slated to begin Tuesday of this week but a flurry of motions filed June 18 by Wannyn's attorneys, Sam Hudson and Howard Upchurch, did not give Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch enough time to respond.

As a result, the trial was postponed and a status date to monitor progress in the case was set for Nov. 15 by Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie. Between now and that date, attorneys for both sides are to get together to propose a hearing date on the new motions.

Wannyn's homicide and aggravated robbery case is the oldest case pending on the Criminal Court docket. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in the case as did a changing of attorneys representing Wannyn. Hudson and Upchurch were hired last year to take over Wannyn's defense.

Beuchel was found dead in his home Jan. 20, 2018, when Cumberland County sheriff deputies conducted a welfare check at the request of family members who had not heard from Beuchel in several days.

Beuchel was stabbed to death and investigators believe robbery was the motive.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Bobby Allen Smith Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, set for trial July 15.

—Jared Lionel Tharp, aggravated assault and domestic assault, motion hearings set of Sept. 3 and trial set for Sept. 29.

Deadline docket

—Jessica Leigh Adkins, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Lee Floyd Bebley, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest, simple possession and reckless driving, continued to Sept. 3.

—Isaac Benjamin Carreras, rape, rape of a child and statutory rape, continued to Sept. 3.

—James Edward Carter Jr., burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, continued to July 13.

—Delores Mae Cravens, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple possession and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to Sept. 3.

—Michael Howard Flowers, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 3.

—Jackie Marie Hager, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to Sept. 3.

—Michael Andrew Hamby, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Aug. 4.

—George Matthew Leeds, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and one case in boundover status pending before the grand jury, continued to July 13.

—Curtis Ross Lowery, vehicular assault, Public Defender's Office motion to withdraw representation of Lowery granted and Jeff Vires appointed to represent Lowery; continued to Sept. 3.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of rape of a child, continued to July 13.

—Jacob Ian Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Aug. 4.

—Michael Robert Scarbro, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Aug. 4.

—Timothy Bruce Seiber, driving under the influence, continued to Aug. 4.

—Carol Lee Shell, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 4.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 8.

—Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Aug. 4.

—Ron Michael Sherrill, three counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 4.

—Joshua Lenon Simmons, aggravated assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Aug. 4.

—Crystal Gail Smith, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 4.

—Sabrina Ann Stevens, felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting a stop, arrest or search, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession and license violation, continued to June 28 at which time Stephens is to return to court with an attorney.

—Devin Cody Stokes, simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 8.

—Travis John Stowers, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, tampering with evidence, possession of a legend drug, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Leslie Diane Stump, resisting a stop, arrest or search, indecent exposure, assault and disorderly conduct, continued to July 16.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to Aug. 4.

—Jonathan Cole Treadway, evading arrest, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to Aug. 4.

—Robert Paul Wankel, simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 8.

—Ryan Michael Whitlow, possession of an analogue drug, motion to terminate diversion set for Aug. 6.

Arraignment

—Eddie Maurice Brumbelow, reckless endangerment and sixth offense driving under the influence, continued to Aug. 4.

—Steven Lamont Green, theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000 and felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Aug. 4 at which time Green is to return to court with an attorney.

—David Howard Proffitt, superseding indictment charging aggravated assault and domestic assault, evaluation pending and continued to Sept. 8.

—Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape, continued to July 13.

Report with attorney

—Denver Grey Houston, domestic assault and violation of a protective order or conditional release, continued to Aug. 4.

—Jason Neal Keagle, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 8.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, two counts of simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, continued to Sept. 8.

Probation violations

—Ethan Christopher Daniels, probation violation case from Pickett County, pleaded guilty to the violations and was revoked to serve sentence.

—William Dean Howard, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve one year in jail at 75 percent after which probation will be terminated.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, probation violation hearing continued to July 13.

—Brandy Lynn Peebles, probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

—John Dewayne Casteel, motion for release denied and probation violation hearing continued to July 16.

