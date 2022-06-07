Motions filed to dismiss criminal charges against Bellbrook-Sugarcreek superintendent

With a trial almost a month away, attorneys for Bellbrook-Sugarcreek’s superintendent and some current and former school board members want criminal charges against them thrown out.

The defendants’ attorneys dropped off documents today at the Xenia Municipal Court that could change their cases.

Superintendent Douglas Cozad’s attorney filed two motions on Tuesday working to dismiss the charges against him, according to court documents.

The first motion deals with how the state auditor ended up prosecuting this case, which is something Cozad’s attorney takes issue with.

Cozad’s attorney argues that the Xenia City law director didn’t follow the proper procedure, as outlined in the city’s charter, to appoint the state auditor’s office as special prosecutors in this case.

According to court documents, he also says the laws the auditor’s office charged Cozad with are unconstitutional in the way they are applied in this case and that they’ve never been applied criminally, as far as he is aware.

