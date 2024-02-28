Motions filed in federal case involving treatment of transgender youths at MU Healthcare

The attorney for families of transgender youth for whom University of Missouri Healthcare has ended some treatment allowed under state law is seeking to add two top officials at MU and MU Healthcare as defendants in a federal lawsuit.

The attorney, Andrew Hirth, also seeks to withdraw a motion for preliminary injunction to force MU Healthcare to provide one of his client's puberty-blocking medication.

A state law prohibits puberty-blocking and other treatment for transgender youth, but the law allowed health care providers to continue treatment for existing patients.

Citing the risk of future lawsuits, MU Healthcare ended most treatments for existing transgender youth patients anyway, sparking protests and this lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in November in U.S. District Court in Missouri's Western District, was filed on behalf of two transgender youth affected by their families. It seeks to force MU Healthcare to reverse its decision and restore treatment for the youths.

The lawsuit was filed against the University of Missouri System Board of Curators.

Hirth filed a motion on behalf of a client for leave to file an amended complaint adding Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor, and Richard Barohn, dean of the medical school and vice chancellor for health affairs.

"Because the university curators argued they have immunity from lawsuits, I added Mun Choi and Richard Barohn as defendants," Hirth said in a phone interview.

The attorneys for the curators filed a motion to dismiss, in part using the immunity argument.

Because it's more than 21 days after the lawsuit was filed, amending the complaint requires the court's permission or consent of the opposing party.

Hirth filed a consent motion to withdraw a preliminary injunction on behalf of the younger client, listed as K.J.

The university hasn't changed its policy, Hirth said, but it is allowing K.J. to continue to receive puberty-blocking medication based on an additional diagnosis beyond gender dysphoria, for a diagnosis of precocious puberty instead.

"We no longer need the preliminary injunction," Hirth said. "The claims are still viable, however."

The medication will allow K.J. to prevent the onset of menstruation and breast development which would occur in the next 12 to 18 months without it, Hirth said.

The other client, J.C., has enough medication from prior prescriptions to last until his 18th birthday, Hirth said.

A proposed schedule for pleadings, mediation, discovery designation of expert witnesses and other activities also was in the online court file.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9

