Motions hearing delayed for Mitchell woman charged with murdering 5-year-old boy

May 25—A Mitchell woman who has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy by stomping his stomach and abdomen had her motions hearing delayed Tuesday. a witness in the case to provide information.

Julia Lee Carter, 22, of Mitchell, previously entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity in connection to the charges she's facing that stem from the murder of the a 5-year-old boy that occurred in June 2020. On Tuesday, State's Attorney Jim Miskimins requested a two-week extension for the psychiatrist who is working on the case to present his pertinent information to the courts due to "personal matters" that caused a delay.

"I learned on Friday that (the psychiatrist) has been out of the country on a personal matter for the past 10 or 14 days," Miskimins said during Tuesday's hearing at Davison County Public Safety Center. "As a result of that, I'm not prepared to give the court or opposing counsel any update."

Judge Chris Giles granted the extension, setting the motions hearing to take place on June 8. Miskimins said he's "confident" the state will have the updates and information from the psychiatrist by the June 8 motions hearing.

Carter is facing one count of second-degree murder, punishable upon conviction with a mandatory life sentence in the state penitentiary and up to a $50,000 fine. In addition, she's facing first-degree manslaughter and first-degree manslaughter with parole, which are Class C felonies that are punishable upon conviction by up to a life sentence and a $50,000 fine. She also faces an aggravated assault charge, and an alternative charge of child abuse. Both are Class 3 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

An autopsy revealed the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen area of his body. According to court documents, Carter admitted to "kicking" the boy in the stomach five times and "stomping" him in the abdomen once during an interview with local authorities and investigators.

While there hasn't been a determination on a jury trial timeline, Giles estimated Carter will likely face a jury trial in December.

She's being held in custody at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with a $100,000 cash bond. Judge Giles approved the request for a private investigator in the case, with a budget of $5,000.