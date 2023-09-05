Motions hearing for Hazleton homicide case continued

Sep. 5—WILKES-BARRE — A pre-trial conference and motions hearing for Hazleton homicide suspect Frangel Garcia Andujar was continued Tuesday when his lawyer had the belief the proceeding was a status conference.

Attorney Lawrence Kansky was granted the continuance by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. following an in-chambers meeting with Assistant District Attorney James McMonagle. The chambers meeting was held after Sklarosky in open court admonished Kansky for misinterpreting the proceeding as a status conference rather than the pre-trial conference and motions hearing, which was scheduled by the judge March 10.

The pre-trial conference and motions hearing was regarding Kansky's omnibus motion where he is seeking to suppress a photo array presented by Hazleton police to witnesses and/or victims, and to preclude the jury from hearing Garcia Andujar's prior bad acts.

McMonagle and two Hazleton City police detectives were prepared but Kansky said he was limited to engage in legal arguments without co-defense attorney, James Scanlon.

Sklarosky rescheduled the pre-trial conference and motions hearing to be held Nov. 7.

A status conference is a proceeding where prosecutors and defense attorneys give a judge an update on cases and how they are proceeding with the exchange of evidence, called discovery, while legal arguments are presented during pre-trial and motions hearings.

Hazleton police charged Garcia Andujar, 21, of Freeland, with fatally shooting Stanley Jimson, 17, and four juveniles during a party at 182 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, on March 6, 2022.

Witnesses told detectives Garcia Andujar and another man were uninvited guests at the party. During a fight, Garcia Andujar brandished a handgun and discharged multiple rounds striking Jimson and four juveniles, according to court records.

Garcia Andujar denied he had a firearm and denied he was responsible for the shooting, court records say.

Garcia Andujar's trial on charges of criminal homicide, criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, eight counts of aggravated assault and four counts of reckless endangerment is scheduled for December.