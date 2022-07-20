Motions withdrawn, hearing continued for men accused in death of Pineville man

Three motions filed by a Colfax man, one of three people accused in the November 2021 shooting death of a Pineville man, were withdrawn by his attorney on Monday.

Dexta Zayshawn Hall, 23, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on May 2. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Kevin Ray Hammond Jr., 18.

Hammond's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 23, not far from a car that had stopped in a wooded area off Futrell Street.

Hall was the third person arrested in the case. Also arrested on charges of second-degree murder were Charley Natija Brown and Deltrevious Zyshon Conston.

Brown is from Colfax, too, while Conston is from Alexandria.

None of the three defendants have been formally charged yet. All remain jailed.

Hall had an attorney appointed for him, but he filed motions for a preliminary examination, to quash and to reduce his $500,000 bail on his own behalf — or, in legal terms, "pro se."

Hall's attorney, Chad Guillot, withdrew the motions. He can file them again at a later date.

Conston also was in court on Monday. His attorney, Phillip Robinson, was granted a continuance on motions for a preliminary examination and to reduce bond.

The new hearing date is Aug. 29.

Brown was denied a preliminary examination and a bond reduction during a June 30 hearing, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

