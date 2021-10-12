MOTIS Brands Acquires Mac’s Custom Tie-Downs

GERMANTOWN, Wis. --News Direct-- Rotunda Capital Partners LLC

MOTIS Brands (“MOTIS”), a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired Mac’s Custom Tie-Downs (“Mac’s”), a leading manufacturer of high-quality tie-down systems for trailers and truck beds.

For nearly 30 years, Mac’s has been innovating and producing tie-down solutions from their headquarters in Sagle, Idaho.

The acquisition of Mac’s adds another premium brand to MOTIS’s portfolio of loading, hauling, automotive, and accessibility brands, and further strengthens its position as a leader in truck and trailer cargo control.

“We are excited to add Mac’s line of outstanding products and their talented team to the MOTIS family of brands,” said MOTIS CEO Rich Spratt. “Mac’s adds additional U.S. manufacturing capabilities and another strong brand to our assortment. Our goal remains to assemble the broadest and deepest collection of premium products for loading, hauling, storage and productivity needs, and Mac’s is an ideal addition to our offering.”

About MOTIS Brands

Headquartered in Germantown, WI, MOTIS Brands proudly designs, develops, and distributes a collection of industry leading loading, hauling, automotive and accessibility brands including Race Ramps®, Silver Spring Mobility®, Heavy Duty Ramps™, Black Widow®, Guardian Industrial Products™, Kill Shot®, Tilt-a-Rack®, Harbor-Mate®, Lucky Dog™, Big Boy®, and Mac’s Custom Tie-Downs. For more information, visit www.motisbrands.com.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in established, lower middle market companies. Rotunda partners with management to build data-driven growth platforms within its targeted sectors, including value-added distribution, asset light logistics and industrial/business services. Founded in 2009, the firm has a long history of helping management teams achieve their goals for growth. The Rotunda team actively provides guidance and draws on deep industry and financial relationships to contribute to the successful execution of Rotunda’s companies’ strategic plans. The firm has offices in Bethesda, MD and Evanston, IL. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.

Story continues

Contact Details

Jill Lafferty

+1 847-280-1295

jill@rotundacapital.com

Company Website

https://www.rotundacapital.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/motis-brands-acquires-macs-custom-tie-downs-317568435