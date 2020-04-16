Motiva Reinforces its Commitment to Communities During COVID-19 Pandemic

HOUSTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiva Enterprises today announced donations in support of the organizations and personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The donation of funds, gas cards, and technology is part of a broad effort by Motiva to strengthen pandemic response and recovery in the communities in which it operates.

"I'm humbled by the service of the healthcare and emergency service personnel on the front-lines of this pandemic response," said President and CEO Brian Coffman. "Motiva is honored to do its part to support these local heroes and the communities we call home."

To address the varying needs of communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Motiva has committed:

$250,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, a collaborative effort of United Way of Greater Houston and Greater Houston Community Foundation.

$250,000 to the Southeast Texas Emergency Relief Fund (SETERF), a 501(c)(3) organization that provides aid to Southeast Texas after a natural disaster.

$50,000 in Shell-branded gasoline gift cards to medical and emergency response organizations in Texas, Maryland, and Florida.

500 refurbished laptops to Comp-U-Dopt, a nonprofit organization that provides technology access and education to underserved youth in the Greater Houston and Galveston area.

Disposable Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and no-contact temperature sensors to Port Arthur Police Department and the SouthEast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center for mobile testing sites throughout the six-county region.

About Motiva

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes and markets petroleum products throughout the United States. Motiva owns and operates North America's largest refinery in Port Arthur, Texas with a crude capacity of more than 630,000 barrels a day. The company also operates the country's largest lubricant plant as well as the adjacent chemical plant, Port Arthur Chemicals. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations. The company's 2,700 US employees are dedicated to delivering excellence and having fun making a difference. Motiva is wholly owned by Saudi Aramco.

