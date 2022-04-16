Motive for Columbiana Centre mall shooting may be gang retaliation, source says

The motive in Saturday’s shooting at Columbiana Centre mall that injured 12, including 10 who were shot, may be gang retaliation, a law enforcement source said.

Columbia police say two of those injured are in critical but stable condition, according to the source.

In a news conference late Saturday afternoon, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook did not mention gangs. But he said authorities do not believe that the shooting was random and that those involved knew each other. Holbrook said three people had been detained.

The shooting was “not a situation of a random person that showed up the mall” to shoot people, Holbrook said.

The first 911 call came in at 2:03 p.m., Holbrook said, and the mall was quickly swarmed by hundreds of law enforcement officers.

Columbiana Centre is located in the popular Harbison shopping and entertainment district. Highway exits leading to the mall were blocked Saturday afternoon.