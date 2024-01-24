Relationships between 7 Will County shooting victims, suspect revealed
Police revealed the relationships between seven Will County murder victims and the suspect, Romeo Nance, on Wednesday.
Here's a preview of what the Alfa Romeo Milano will look like before its April reveal.
Joe Thuney led all players in pass block win rate
Upbeat tech earnings led by Netflix are buoying hopes the record-setting rally in stocks will keep going.
Ring is reversing course on its police-friendly stance regarding data sharing, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Amazon told the publication that Ring’s home doorbell unit would stop acquiescing to police requests for footage from users’ video doorbells and surveillance cameras.
Amazon today announced that it is end-of-lifing Request for Assistance (RFA), a controversial tool that allowed police and fire departments to request doorbell video through Ring’s Neighbors app. The feature has been a major concern for privacy advocates for a number of years. In 2021, Amazon made police requests public as part of its biannual transparency report.
As the football offseason arrives, college sports stands at the most significant inflection point in its more than 100 years of existence.
The reading from S&P Global is the latest in a string of positive economic data as the Fed attempts to achieve its vaunted "soft landing," where inflation returns to the 2% goal without a severe economic downturn.
Nintendo says it will shut down most online features for 3DS and Wii U, including multiplayer, by April 8.
Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
The S&P 500 is very top heavy, with Big Tech and the Magnificent Seven accounting for the vast majority of gains. But it's been that way for quite some time now as investors wait for the market to broaden.
Krafton has more in store for its battle royale shooting game PUBG, its biggest mobile title, according to Goldman Sachs. The South Korean firm is plotting "incremental updates" to its strategy to sustain and expand PUBG, Goldman Sachs said in a note Wednesday seen by TechCrunch. Major graphics upgrade is also in the works, Goldman Sachs said, adding that Krafton plans to use Unreal Engine 5 for a PUBG 2.0 revamp.
A sedentary lifestyle is linked to negative health consequences. Here's how you can go from sitting all the time to sneaking in movement.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Satellite startup Albedo aims to provide commercial orbital imagery so detailed that the military kept its own version under wraps — until it was leaked a few years ago by Donald Trump. In 2019, then-president Trump tweeted a detailed image of a heavily damaged Iranian launch pad captured by a classified military satellite. The image, which was declassified in 2022, revealed what many in the commercial Earth observation industry suspected: that U.S. defense had the ability to capture images at a staggeringly sharp 10-centimeter resolution.
After the death of the Overwatch League, Overwatch esports will have a more open format starting in 2024. Teams from North America, Europe, Middle East, North Africa and Asia can compete to take part in two global Overwatch Champions Series tournaments.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at over $60,000. It costs more than its predecessor and its most direct rival, but it gets standard all-wheel-drive.
TravelPerk, a business travel management platform targeted at SMEs, has raised $104 million in a fresh equity-based round of financing led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The funding gives TravelPerk a valuation of $1.4 billion, just a fraction over the $1.3 billion valuation the company revealed two years ago when it kicked of its Series D round -- and that marginal increase is a post-money valuation, meaning it has remained flat. "In today’s climate, where startup funding is down by half and valuations are down across the board, this is a healthy and sober valuation," Meir told TechCrunch.
Chapman is joining the Pirates, according to multiple reports.
Raved a 65-year-old fan: 'I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate.'
The next-generation Hyundai Palisade three-row SUV has been caught in spy photos with Ioniq-inspired styling. It will reportedly offer a hybrid option.