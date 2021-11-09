Motive remains unclear in Fairbanks store shooting that left a man dead, police say

Nov. 9—It remains unclear what motivated a shooting at a Fairbanks grocery store Sunday evening that left one man dead and wounded another, police said Monday.

Joshua Eric Butcher, 41, was charged Monday with first-degree murder tied to the shooting. Police said he turned himself in Sunday evening.

Officers were first called to the Safeway on Airport Way just after 6:40 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, police wrote in an online statement.

In security footage, police said, a man later identified as Butcher was seen walking toward the store's south entrance and shooting another man in the abdomen.

"The suspect then continued into Safeway and can be seen holding the firearm in his hand as he walked behind the registers heading north, before turning around and heading back out the entrance he came in," police wrote.

A second man was shot in the foot behind the customer service desk, police wrote.

By the time police arrived at 6:47 p.m., the 41-year-old man who was shot outside was unresponsive on the sidewalk, the statement said. Both victims were brought to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the first man died, police said. The 24-year-old who was shot in the foot was released from the hospital by Monday, police said.

Investigators found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun on the floor inside the store's south entrance, police said, and there were multiple magazines and spent and unspent rounds in the store, police said.

Just over 10 minutes after the shooting, Butcher called 911 to say he was outside the police department, "that he had been at Safeway, and that officers could come out and arrest him," the statement said.

Butcher was taken into custody without incident, a spokeswoman for the department said Sunday. He matched a description of the shooter provided by one of the victims, police said.

Butcher also had an empty holster and empty magazine holders, police wrote.

Butcher immediately requested a lawyer, the statement said. By Monday, he had been charged and was detained at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

"This is an active investigation and FPD will be working with the District Attorney's office to determine if more charges should be filed," police wrote.

No motive had been identified by Monday and police did not say if the shooting was believed to be random or targeted.

The shooting has shocked the city, said Harrison Riggs, who was at the Safeway when the gunfire began.

Riggs said he'd stopped at the store after work to pick up a few groceries when he heard several loud noises. He initially thought something had been dropped, he said. Then he saw people running.

Riggs began running toward the door where he entered but stopped when he heard more gunfire in that direction.

"I decided to look for another exit since that was too close for comfort," he said.

He escaped out an emergency exit at the side of the store alongside a panicked father and daughter, he said.

Riggs said Monday that he's still in shock.

"I feel like this was one of those out of the blue things that I hear about happening on the news," he said. "I never thought I would be in a situation like it."

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Lt. Amy Davis at 907-450-6565 or adavis@fairbanks.us.