Motive for skate park stabbing remains unclear

Nov. 13—A man accused of critically wounding two other men and injuring another in a stabbing early Friday morning was "intoxicated" and "arguing with everyone" shortly before the incident at De Vargas Park, the suspect's brother told Santa Fe police.

What might have provoked the attack remained unclear, however.

Tomas Fragua, 22, faces three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Santa Fe police said in a news release he was arrested Saturday afternoon in Albuquerque when he showed up at Presbyterian Hospital seeking treatment for cuts to his hands. He was booked into Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

All three victims were taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries Friday, and one was then taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. At least one man has been released from a hospital, police said.

The police department said in a news release Friday two of the men were in critical condition at that time.

Police responded to a call about the stabbing at the De Vargas Park skate park around 4:25 a.m. Friday.

Investigators found a "large metal sharpened stake" at the scene with a red substance on it that "appeared to be blood," an officer wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit for Fragua.

One of the victims told police Fragua had confronted the three men as they were leaving the park and began to argue with one of them. The man said he didn't know what the argument was about, the affidavit states.

"He stated because they are all homeless it initiates 'stupid' arguments," the officer wrote.

Another victim told police there was no argument and the man, whom others had identified as Fragua, attacked him unprovoked.

Fragua's brother told investigators in an interview Fragua had been drunk and starting arguments before the attack occurred.

Fragua frequently visited the downtown area and often was seen on the Plaza playing drums with his brothers, a witness said.

An officer who interviewed the victims reported each of the men had multiple stab wounds: one in the back of the head and on his right forearm; another on his neck and chest. The third man appeared to have been stabbed on his left arm, left chest and left hip, the officer wrote.