The Motley Fool Is Offering a Year of Expert Stock Picks for Just $6.50 Per Month

Yielding big gains in life — be they financial, physical, relational or otherwise — takes small, steady investment over time. This could be an investment of time, attention or small deposits of money that, invested wisely, grow steadily to become the nest egg of your dreams.

One of our favorite tools for smart investing is The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor, a beginner service for expert stock picks and investment recommendations that’s perfect for stock market newcomers.

Their tool doesn’t just make financial information more accessible, it also works. Stock Advisor launched in 2002, and has since outperformed the S&P 500 3-to-1 for 20 years*. They’ve also achieved 165 stock recommendations with 100+% returns.

The new year is an excellent time to sow the seeds of big fruit for the future, and right now The Motley Fool is offering an annual membership for just $79.00* to new members, or just $6.50 per month. That’s a discount of 60% off its usual price of $199 per year, and is only available for a limited time.

SPY has covered Stock Advisor before and it’s one of our favorite recommendation services for novice and savvy financiers alike. Whether you’ve got a large portfolio for investment or are looking for what to do with a few extra hundred dollars per month you can get a lot out of what they have to offer.



Get Your First Year of Stock Advisor For Just $79.00

A graph showing Motley Fool's Stock Advisor average returns versus the S&P 500

Stock Advisor: What You Get

The Motley Fool has a wide range of investing solutions including: Stock Advisor, their introductory service, and Epic Bundle and Backstage — which are two of their more advanced stock recommendation services for larger portfolios.

Stock Advisor is their flagship product that began as a humble monthly newsletter and has since grown into a comprehensive subscription package filled with access to hundreds of resources and tools for making investing easy. As a new member, for just $79 your first year, you get:

Two new expert-led stock picks per month selected for maximum potential return based on the current financial climate A “Best Buys Now” email sends with a handful of the best stocks to invest in across industries Stock reports, written by experts, to help explain your portfolio and inform you for future investments Access to their library of hundreds investment articles and access to all of The Motley Fool’s published content including videos, articles and eBooks A community of like-minded individuals enthusiastic about investing and learning more about the stock market

Stock Advisor doesn’t specialize in a certain investment area or industry, but rather provides some of our top picks for the best available stocks across the board.

Stock Advisor also comes with a 30-day membership-fee back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service within the first month, you get every penny of your membership fee back.

Stock Advisor Annual Membership $79.00/Year* Buy Now

A man wearing a cardigan holding papers and using a calculator

Why Trust Stock Advisor With Your Money

There’s never a guarantee with investing, but the proof is in the pudding with Stock Advisor. Their stock recommendations have averaged returns over 345%* for their over 1 million investors with over 165 individual stock recommendations that average returns over 100%.

Rather than short term, gimmicky “hacks” for making money fast, they believe in playing a stock market long game, and the best way to achieve success is to buy at least 25 stocks and hold onto them for a minimum of five years.

They want to remove the intimidating and gimmicky gatekeeping that comes with “secret” tactics touted by Wall Street as what it takes to be successful investing. Their team of experts do the reading and research for you so you can invest and get back to what you enjoy doing, all while in a community of investors who want what you want.

Stocks can and typically do go down, but investing remains one of the best ways to build long-term wealth.

Take the first step towards enhancing and building your portfolio in 2023 with The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor, now available for just $79/year or $1.52/week for new members.

Stock Advisor Annual Membership $79.00/Year* Buy Now

*Motley Fool Stock Advisor returns are 345% as compared to the S&P 500 returns of 111% as of 1/5/23. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Individual investment results may vary. All investing involves risk of loss.

*$79 promotional price for new members only. $79 discount based on current list price of Stock Advisor of $199/year. Membership will renew annually at the then current list price.

