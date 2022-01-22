Financial Advisors Hate This $79 Investment Tool, Which Has Beaten the Market for 19 Years in a Row

Are you getting your finances in order for the New Year? Then we’ve got the perfect tool to make the most of your financial investments. The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor is an investment tool trusted by more than 1 million investors thanks to its reputation for delivering results. For reference, Stock Advisor’s average stock pick offers returns of 558%. Back in 2002, Stock Advisor recommended investing in Marvel (now owned by Disney), a stock that’s increased by 8,567% in the years since.

This January, Stock Advisor is slashing its membership fee by 60% for new members. For a limited time, SPY readers can try Stock Advisor for just $79 for one year, or $1.52 per week. There’s also a 30-Day membership fee back guarantee, so you can try it without any long-term commitment. The discounted membership price isn’t going to last much longer, so we highly recommend signing up before this sale ends.

Head to The Motley Fool to unlock the membership for 60% off, and keep reading for more info on how Stock Advisor works and what’s included in your membership. Remember, there’s a 30-Day membership fee back guarantee, so you can try it without any long-term commitment.



Buy: Stock Advisor by The Motley Fool $79.00 (orig. $199.00) 60% OFF

Below, we’ll break down everything you need to know about this stock recommendation tool, which delivers results that speak for themselves. For everyone that can’t afford to hire a financial advisor (and, really, who can in 2022?), this could be exactly the solution you need to start making money with your money.

How can The Motley Fool offer financial advice for less than $2/week? A financial advisor will usually charge you a fee based on the amount of money you invest, but The Motley Fool splits the cost of their service among thousands of other members, which means you can get expert analysis and insight for practically nothing. It’s actually a pretty ingenious approach to investment advice.

Why Do Millions of Investors Use Stock Advisor? Results

Story continues

The best athletes know that you can shut down trash talk on the court with one simple word: “Scoreboard.” Anyone can talk a big game, but only the number on the scoreboard really matters. And when it comes to investing our hard-earned money, we have a similar philosophy — it’s all about the results.

Or, rather, it’s all about the money.

Young investors have grown up in a world where savings accounts offer practically non-existent growth rates, and that’s why a lot of us are on the lookout for better ways to invest our money. This January, SPY readers can save 60% on an investment tool that’s trusted by millions of investors — Stock Advisor by The Motley Fool.

The service has beaten the market for 19 straight years, 4X’ing the S&P 500 year after year. Let us put it this way: if you had invested $10,000 with Stock Advisor in 2002, you’d have more than $350,000 sitting in your investment account right now. In short, the results speak for themselves.

Just check the scoreboard:

the motley fool stock advisor annual returns graph

Stock Advisor is trusted by more than 1 million investors thanks to its reputation for delivering results. Right now, SPY readers can try Stock Advisor for just $79 for one year, or $1.57 per week. There’s also a 30-Day membership fee back guarantee, so you can try it without any long-term commitment.

The Motley Fool is a private finance and investing recommendation company that’s created the ultimate investment service for beginners. In fact, this service is so sophisticated that it’s even used by seasoned investors who are looking for a low-maintenance investment approach. By sourcing guidance from experienced analysts and sharing the wealth of information with all Stock Advisor members, you can unlock expert financial advice for just $2/week. We’ve got more information below, and you can head to the Stock Advisor website to claim this offer.



Buy: Stock Advisor by The Motley Fool $79.00 (orig. $199.00) 60% OFF

How It Works: The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor Service

Once upon a time, professionals would simply hire a financial advisor to help them navigate the stock market. But for many young investors, there simply isn’t enough in the piggy bank to hire a professional financial advisor. In fact, for many millennials, the very idea is laughable.

Instead of spending thousands of dollars to hire a personal financial advisor, you can get a full year of expert stock picks from Stock Advisor for $2 a week. It’s an approach that makes an intuitive sense. Stock Advisor members benefit from the advice and insight of an entire team of experienced analysts, and by splitting the cost between its users, the cost of an annual membership is kept extremely low.

A Stock Advisor subscription gives users unlimited access to a library of expert stock recommendations and investment tools. Rather than focusing on a single area of the market, Stock Advisor’s expert analysts look everywhere for potentially “winning” and under-the-radar stocks worth investing in.

Here are the key facts to know:

Stock Advisor’s average stock pick offers returns of 558%

Stock Advisor has 4X’ed the S&P 500 over the last 19 years

More than 1 million investors utilize Stock Advisor

Since recommending Amazon stocks to its users, Amazon stock prices have increased by +19,713**

Stock Advisor delivers readers two stock recommendations every month, along with an article discussing the potential upsides for that particular choice.

1 MILLION+ MEMBERS

Motley Fool Stock Advisor



Buy: Stock Advisor by The Motley Fool $79.00 (orig. $199.00) 60% OFF

What Else Is Included in a Stock Advisor Membership?

In addition to the regular stock recommendations described above, the analysts behind Stock Advisor also publish a monthly “Best Buys Now” list of the top ten stocks worth going for at that exact moment, based on market projections and the overall forecast on Wall Street. An annual list of “Starter Stocks” is available for those who are new to the service, and they also produce supplemental articles on pertinent investment information like huge company changes, sell recommendations and bonus reports.

Members also gain access to Motley Fool Live, their weekday coverage of market news, stock deep dives and special guest interviews. Members-only livestreams happen daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on weekdays, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, and are available to Stock Advisor members as well as subscribers to other Motley Fool services.

Along with your Stock Advisor membership you receive:

Starter stock recommendations for new members

30-Day membership fee back guarantee

Access to an exclusive online library of stock research, recommendations and articles

Two new stock recommendation emails per month based on expert market research

10 “Best Buys” per month

Annual “Starter Stocks” set for investment beginners

Stock Advisor’s expert-led ongoing coverage/ recommendations related to the market

Sell recommendations, when needed

What’s the investment philosophy behind Stock Advisor?

If new investors want the best chance to succeed in today’s volatile stock market, many experts recommend investing in at least 25 stocks and keeping them for at least 5 years. Stocks will go up and down, that’s what they do, but we think consistent investing is often the best path toward long-term financial success.

With access to Stock Advisor, even new investors can invest with confidence.



Buy: Stock Advisor by The Motley Fool $79.00 (orig. $199.00) 60% OFF

*Returns as of 1/01/2022

**Returns as of 1/21/2022

More from SPY

Click here to read the full article.