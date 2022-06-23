Motocross coach facing child porn, rape charges spanning 10 states, including Georgia

A motocross coach who traveled the country working with kids is now facing federal and state child sex crime charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 30-year-old Ryan Meyung engaged in sexually explicit conduct with six minors in order to create child porn between 2019 and 2021.

He was arrested on state charges in Tennessee in December 2021. Authorities in Tennessee say Meyung was running an Indiana-based business called “Live Your Dreams MX” that saw him travel the country building motocross tracks and teaching kids about the sport.

Authorities add that Meyung does not have a permanent address and instead lived with local families in the areas he was building tracks or in a bus that he co-owned.

In Tennessee, he was charged with three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and other related charges.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee says investigators believe there could be more victims in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

Meyung has now been federally indicted on six counts of producing child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

If convicted , Meyung faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 210 years.

Homeland Security Investigations says their investigation into Meyung’s alleged crimes are ongoing.

