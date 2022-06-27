Motocross coach and mentor accused of making child porn in multiple states, feds say

A motocross instructor who traveled throughout the United States coaching children is accused of making child pornography, according to a news release from Homeland Security Investigations.

The instructor, Ryan Meyung, 30, used six minor victims to produce explicit images of child abuse and possessed and transported these images between 2019 and 2021, the release says.

Meyung traveled the country building motocross tracks and acting as a mentor for children, according to the agency. He often traveled to Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Investigators think he may have had more victims.

“There is no place in our society for those who prey on innocent children and individuals who use their position of trust to gain access to children are particularly heinous,” Jerry Templet, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations, Nashville, said in a statement.

Meyung was charged by a federal grand jury on June 22. He is charged with six counts of producing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography and one count of transporting child pornography.

No defense attorney was listed for Meyung. He did not respond to a request for comment sent via Instagram.

Meyung’s Instagram bio says he runs Live Your Dreams LLC and works as a track manager for Haspin Acres.

John Burkhart, manager of Haspin Acres, a motocross park in Laurel, Indiana, told McClatchy News that Meyung was not an employee of his track but would frequently host races and events there.

“We didn’t have a clue until it all came out,” Burkhart said of the allegations against Meyung. “It surprised us all.”

Meyung was arrested on state charges in December and has remained in custody, according to the release.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and maximum of 210 years in prison, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

Anyone with information related to Meyung or who believes they know of another possible child victim is asked to call Homeland Security Investigations’ tip line at 866-347-2423 or file a report online at https://www.ice.gov/tipline.

