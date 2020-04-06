Motor Control Centers Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 - Adoption of IoT-enabled MCCs have Encouraged Vendors to Develop Advanced Control Modules and Integrate Smart Devices with Medium Voltage Variants

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Control Centers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global motor control center market is currently witnessing healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



The rising trend of industrial automation, along with increasing power generation capacities is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Initiatives to upgrade the existing power infrastructure to meet the global energy requirement has significantly enhanced the adoption of MCCs across the globe.



Furthermore, energy providers are increasingly emphasizing on developing reliable electricity supply and maximize safety in the distribution and transmission networks. The introduction of intelligent MCCs is also contributing to the market growth as they offer real-time monitoring facility, enable predictive maintenance and assist in conducting advanced diagnostics of the electronic systems. Moreover, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled MCCs have encouraged the vendors to develop advanced control modules and integrate smart devices with medium voltage variants.



Other factors, including various technological advancements, implementation of loss detection feature and rapid urbanization, are also projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Atmel Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., General Electric, Larsen & Toubro, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, TESCO Controls Inc., WEG Industries, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global motor control center market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global motor control center market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Motor Control Center Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Conventional

6.2 Intelligent



7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 Low Voltage

7.2 Medium Voltage



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Overload Relays

8.2 Circuit Breakers & Fuses

8.3 Soft Starters

8.4 Busbars

8.5 Variable Speed Drives

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

9.1 Industrial Sector

9.2 Commercial Sector



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Atmel Corporation

14.3.3 Eaton Corporation

14.3.4 Fuji Electric Co.

14.3.5 General Electric

14.3.6 Larsen & Toubro

14.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric

14.3.8 Rockwell Automation

14.3.9 Schneider Electric

14.3.10 Siemens AG

14.3.11 TESCO Controls Inc.

14.3.12 WEG Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dborh5