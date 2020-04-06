Motor Control Centers Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 - Adoption of IoT-enabled MCCs have Encouraged Vendors to Develop Advanced Control Modules and Integrate Smart Devices with Medium Voltage Variants

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Control Centers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global motor control center market is currently witnessing healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.
The rising trend of industrial automation, along with increasing power generation capacities is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Initiatives to upgrade the existing power infrastructure to meet the global energy requirement has significantly enhanced the adoption of MCCs across the globe.
Furthermore, energy providers are increasingly emphasizing on developing reliable electricity supply and maximize safety in the distribution and transmission networks. The introduction of intelligent MCCs is also contributing to the market growth as they offer real-time monitoring facility, enable predictive maintenance and assist in conducting advanced diagnostics of the electronic systems. Moreover, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled MCCs have encouraged the vendors to develop advanced control modules and integrate smart devices with medium voltage variants.
Other factors, including various technological advancements, implementation of loss detection feature and rapid urbanization, are also projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Atmel Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., General Electric, Larsen & Toubro, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, TESCO Controls Inc., WEG Industries, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global motor control center market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global motor control center market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Motor Control Center Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Conventional
6.2 Intelligent
7 Market Breakup by Voltage
7.1 Low Voltage
7.2 Medium Voltage
8 Market Breakup by Component
8.1 Overload Relays
8.2 Circuit Breakers & Fuses
8.3 Soft Starters
8.4 Busbars
8.5 Variable Speed Drives
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-use Sector
9.1 Industrial Sector
9.2 Commercial Sector
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East & Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Atmel Corporation
14.3.3 Eaton Corporation
14.3.4 Fuji Electric Co.
14.3.5 General Electric
14.3.6 Larsen & Toubro
14.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric
14.3.8 Rockwell Automation
14.3.9 Schneider Electric
14.3.10 Siemens AG
14.3.11 TESCO Controls Inc.
14.3.12 WEG Industries
