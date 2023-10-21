Motor home stolen in Palo Alto, police investigating

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police are investigating a carjacking after a man in his 60s unsuccessfully tried to fight off the thief early Friday morning, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a press release.

The victim was asleep in his car parked in front of his motor home on the 400 block of Matadero Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday when he heard the engine of the motor home start up. The victim ran to the driver's side door of the motor home and tried to pull the suspect out of the vehicle.

The suspect backed into the car behind the motor home, knocking the victim off the step to the driver's door and fled the area traveling northbound on El Camino Real, police said.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, weighing around 190 pounds and 5-feet, 9-inches tall with a closely-trimmed mustache.

The motor home is a tan Ford Fleetwood with a brown stripe.

"It appears that the suspect accessed the motor home via an open window and located a set of keys inside," police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.